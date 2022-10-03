The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance wrapped up its “Rent” series today, the first production in the 2022-2023 season at the Hilberry Theatre.
“Rent” is a rock musical with lyrics, music and book written by American playwright Jonathan Larson based on Giacomo Puccini’s 1896 opera “La Boheme.”
Attendance numbers from The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance were not made available after the production’s premiere.
The musical puts a spotlight on drug abuse, social tension and political turmoil during the 1980s and 1990s HIV and AIDS epidemic.
Michael J. Barnes, director and Department of Theatre and Dance Programming Coordinator, said the musical follows the lives of those affected by the AIDS epidemic.
“Rent is a story about a group of people living in the East Village in New York in the 90s, looking at the vigilante life as people were dying from AIDS,” Barnes said.
Barnes said the musical utilized a live band and stage design to bring a nostalgic 1980s and 1990s style.
“I think that the music has never really left and it really hits home for people to enjoy whether they're 18 or 60,” Barnes said.
Theatre graduate student Jessica Annunziata portrayed Joanne in the musical.
She said performing in the musical was a great experience because of the cast and original soundtrack.
“It’s the duets I get to share with my incredibly talented friends: “Tango Maureen” with Ryan Bernier, who plays Mark; “Take Me or Leave Me” with LaRaisha Dionne, who plays Maureen; and it’s only a few lines, but Marcela Garzaro (Mimi) and I get to harmonize in “Goodbye Love” and it’s delightful,” Annunziata said.
WSU’s production of “Rent” supports the National AIDS Memorial, a national memorial quilt remembering the lives lost to the AIDS epidemic and organization educating people about the disease, said Barnes. The last time the quilt was fully assembled was in 1996 at the National Mall in Washington D.C. It has not been assembled since because it became too large due to the increasing number of deaths.
One of the blocks from the very large quilt is located in the lobby of Hilberry Theatre, as a way to remember loved ones.
Annunziata said she is happy to support the movement to educate others about AIDS and the epidemic that thousands of people were affected by.
“It is a great privilege having the opportunity to be part of telling a story about how people took care of each other through a horrific epidemic, the AIDS crisis, when stigma and the government’s blind eye pretty much left them on their own,”Annunziata said.
Psychology major Christina Brown watched the musical Friday. She said the show handled serious topics as expected, with a comedic twist.
“Rent has a blunt delivery. It portrayed real life situations in a comical way but never taking away from the story's real message,” Brown said.
Barnes said he thinks remembering those lost to AIDS and HIV through “Rent” is an important educational opportunity for students to understand the epidemic.
“I think it is nice to bring in something to remember all of those people that have passed to remember it could happen again and educate people that this is what happened,” he said.
Cover photo provided by Chuk Nowak.
