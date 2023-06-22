Wayne State’s Underground Theatre is set to premiere Sinead Daly’s “June, July, August” this Friday following the culmination of hard work from members of the theatre department.
Directed by Jo Jackson and Ashley Poulin, the entire production is student-led and produced.
Jackson said the show delves into themes such as finding oneself and growing into adulthood.
“‘June, July, August’ is a beautiful coming of age story... It explores critical moments as these girls' transition from childhood to adulthood,” Jackson said. “The play explores strength and resiliency, and how the relationships between them help them to figure out who they are and who they are becoming.”
Actor Alex Pergjoni, who plays the character of Atticus, said he feels the play has something for everyone.
“This show features many thought provoking themes. Some are light, some are dark. Students and faculty alike can all walk away with a distinctive takeaway from the show,” he said.
Pergjoni said the production of “June, July, August” was a memorable experience that united theatre lovers from across campus.
“Since this production is student-led I got to experience a new kind of directing style from my peers. It was wonderful seeing students my age being handed such responsibilities and working hard to deliver this show,” Pergjoni said. “Every student has a unique experience at Wayne with different professors and different acting classes, and being in this production with students from all over campus really made this production diverse in the learning experience.”
Actor Quinn Jacob, who plays the role of Quinn in “June, July, August,” said she feels the play offers relatability.
“This show will transport you back to your awkward teenage years, in this nostalgic coming-of-age comedy that showcases the highs and lows of being a woman in the modern age,” she said. “Everyone will see themselves in one or more of the characters, as they represent people from all walks of life with very different experiences.”
Jackson said the play is meant to be comedic, but includes a surprising turn that’s sure to entice the audience.
“‘June, July, August’is definitely a show that everyone needs to come see. It is such a funny show that has this crazy plot twist that will pull on your heart strings a bit,” they said. “The story will take you on this emotional rollercoaster ride, but towards the end I promise it will fill you with so much joy.”
Jackson said working within the Underground Theatre and directing “June, July, August” has provided them with an invaluable experience.
“Directing ‘June, July, August’has really been like a dream come true. Being a film minor I’ve only directed short films for the camera, so directing a stage play was a totally different experience,” they said. “I have acted within the underground theatre, but actually being on the other side of the table and watching my vision come into fruition was something I never knew I needed.”
“June, July, August” premieres Friday at 8 p.m. in Schaver Music Recital Hall and runs through June 30. Tickets for the show can be found online for $17 per adult.
Madeline Beck is The South End's Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at editorinchieftse@gmail.com.
Graphic courtesy of Wayne State Department of Theatre and Dance.
