A jazz trio featuring Wayne State Director of Jazz Studies Chris Collins performed in the “Japan Homecoming” concert on Nov. 11 at Wayne State’s Schaver Music Recital Hall.
The event was opened to the public as part of the Music Department’s General Lectures and Concerts series, a series of on campus concerts aimed to inspire current WSU music students each Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:20 p.m in the recital hall.
When asked what Collins' hoped the audience of students and the public will take away from the performance, he had one goal in mind: joy.
Collins said he hopes to bring the gift of light to his audiences, which is especially important in an educational environment.
“You want people to feel joy for the music and joy to be sharing something that’s highly creative and intellectual in a university setting that has a strong connection to the streets of Detroit,” he said.
The Chris Collins Generations Trio includes drummer Sean Dobbins, WSU jazz alumnus Trevor Lamb on bass and Collins on saxophone.
Sophomore and jazz studies major Matt Balos plays a variety of instruments and said he attended the concert for his class.
“It was amazing,” Balos said. “I think the way Sean Dobbins played, I was really actively listening and feeling the performance more than I normally would.”
The trio returned from Japan in October after performing at various events, including university workshops, clubs and collaborative performances.
“In other countries I’m always interested in how they interpreted rhythmic ideas and how they interpreted our language from the perspective of their culture,” Collins said. “The thing about jazz that has always attracted me is this combination of intellect and freedom. It’s a very unique kind of music in that way.”
The trio previously performed at the 2022 Detroit Jazz Festival with an ensemble from Tottori, Japan, in a Tottori-Detroit Reunion Band.
“You go to a different country, and you're experiencing flavors, smells and cultural things that are brand new,” Collins said. “They have an impact on how you play there, and then you bring that back home with you.”
He said these tours also provide an opportunity for WSU students, faculty and alumni to grow as musicians.
“The alum piece is always what’s important to me,” Collins said. “I want to give opportunities to aspiring musicians whether they be current students or alumni that are in the next phase of their career.”
The “Japan Homecoming” performance was joined by WSU graduate assistant Tom Bartelmay who played the guitar.
“I think with anything that the university hosts, I’m hoping to inspire the Gen(eral) Lec(ture) kids to check out jazz more,” Bartelmay said.
The homecoming performance consisted of original music composed by Collins, as well as renditions of other works, including “Chelsea Bridge” by Billy Strayhorn.
Collins said it’s important for him to showcase the culture of jazz music in his performances, and it plays a key role when arranging the show.
"I think [performing for students] is essential,” Collins said. “First and foremost, they need to experience their professor doing what they're teaching and doing what we're striving for. I think it inspires students, and I think it gives them a level of excitement and confidence. I think it's essential."
Madalyn Dishman is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at madalyndishman@wayne.edu.
Cover photo (Left to Right) Tom Bartelmay, Trevor Lamb, Chris Collins and Sean Dobbins perform at the Schaver Music Hall on Friday. The Chris Collins Trio and Bartelmay performed as part of the General Lectures and Concerts series. Photo by Madalyn Dishman.
