“Paradise: Myth of a Liberal North,” featuring the work of artist Quinn Hunter, is set to host its final showing on March 10.
Hunter, a sculptor, performance artist and educator based in Detroit, has had her collection on display in WSU’s Elaine L. Jacob gallery since Jan. 19.
Hunter said her work is an in-depth look at some of Detroit’s most troublesome history.
“(My work) is about the two prominent black neighborhoods that were destroyed in the 1950s and 60s for highway reconstruction. I-375 actually runs through what was Black Bottom and Paradise Valley,” Hunter said.
Gallery Manager and Preparator Laura Makar said the show was carefully planned in order to properly showcase Hunter’s work.
“Installing the exhibition took about 3-4 weeks due to the complexity of the work, but we also wanted to capture Quinn’s vision and concept,” Makar said.
Makar said work like Hunter’s is important to the gallery because it allows others to witness and learn from the ideas art produces.
“Artists offer insight and reflect(ion) on important topics. Through their concepts, artists can help create change, connect us to our emotions and (help us) appreciate aesthetic values,” Makar said.
Paradise Valley served as the prominent business and entertainment district within Black Bottom. Many of the residents of Paradise Valley relied on the neighborhood’s nightclubs, theaters and bars as their primary source of income.
In the 1960’s, construction of highways put an end to livelihood within Black Bottom and Paradise Valley. Today, Lafayette Park is located on the former site of Black Bottom, with Ford Field taking up a portion of what was once Paradise Valley, according to the Detroit Historical Society.
Hunter said she hopes her artwork will reopen important conversations surrounding historical land ownership.
“(My) work is really… centered on bringing those neighborhoods back into the conversation… of the way that contemporary Detroit is layed out… while also talking about the sort of forced migration of an entire group of people,” Hunter said.
Hunter said her idea for the gallery was to readdress the tragedy of both neighborhoods.
“I am reimagining the packing up and moving from Black Bottom and Paradise Valley,” she said. “My entire art practice was really focused on remembering things that were either erased or lost to time.”
Hunter noted she hoped others would take away a message from her work.
“For me, it’s really important to try and dig up these things that have been forgotten, and I really want to encourage other people to sort of look at the things that maybe have been erased around them,” Hunter said.
Makar said shows at the gallery, including “Paradise: Myth of a Liberal North,” are installed thanks to the help of student workers.
“WSU’s Galleries provides students with hands-on experience including participating with exhibition installation and program development, offered through courses and scholarship awards,” Makar said.
Makar explained the gallery allows art students to make connections.
“Being a part of the gallery learning community offers a larger sense of art professions by providing them with opportunities to network within and outside of the Wayne State University art galleries,” Makar said.
Graduate art student and Gallery Assistant Elena Marcozzi said she appreciates the appeal of the gallery.
“I feel like this gallery on campus is a hidden gem… not a lot of students know about it. When I… found out about (the gallery) I thought it was a really cool opportunity, especially as an art student to… be a part of how galleries work,” she said. “That’s why I work here as a gallery assistant… to learn how exhibitions are put together, and how they can … impact the community around them.”
And while Hunter’s show is set to close March 10, a brand new gallery, “Foreign Intimacies,” featuring works by WSU Professor Mel Rosas, will begin on March 31.
The Elaine L. Jacob gallery is located in Old Main, off the south side of the building. Current gallery hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Fridays from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.
