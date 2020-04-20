Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Windy. Mostly cloudy skies will become partly cloudy this afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High 41F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 27F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.