Wayne State’s Alpha Eta Chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is hosting its first fashion show, the Rhoyal Winter Runway, on Jan. 27. The event will showcase talented WSU students while highlighting Detroit-based designers and businesses.
Chapter President Ma’Taila Willis said the idea for the show was hatched by herself and Chapter Vice President India Pleasant.
“(We) were thinking of another event we could have after our Centennial Gala and the thought of a massive fashion show came up. We wanted to network with Detroit brands, so we decided to reach out to Detroit artists, models and businesses,” Willis said.
Pleasant said a huge part of the vision for the modeling and clothing designs came from the idea to spotlight WSU students.
“We are putting on this fashion show to uplift students and the Detroit community by showcasing Detroit designers, with models from Wayne State as well as around the community. We want to capture the beauty of being a school located in a melting pot of talents,” Pleasant said.
The sorority recently held open modeling auditions for the runway show on Jan. 13 and 14, after casting a call via Instagram on Jan. 9.
Modeling coach Jotta Ziegler Jessie said she’s responsible for helping the models get stage-ready.
“I’m in charge of model coaching, helping the models feel confident enough to hit the runway and really giving them a good direction to start, especially if they are new to it. The advice I give to any model that’s starting off is don’t worry about anyone else. When you are on that runway, it’s your runway,” Jessie said.
Jessie said the fashion show is a unique opportunity for many.
“One thing I love about this show is that it’s not as cut throat and it gives people time to make mistakes and fix it. We have great energy at practice just to make everyone feel welcome. I am all about being different,” said Jessie.
Beyond modeling, the runway show will also feature special guest performances from Detroit artist Neisha Neshae and DJ Ice, founder of the Young Minds in Transition School Tour, whose mission is to help empower youth in the greater Detroit area through media arts performances.
Pleasant said featured vendors will include a Greek apparel vendor, cupcake vendor and beauty vendors, with more information coming soon.
The event will be hosted by Myles Hardy, professionally known as “Myles XDope,” who has worked with the sorority in the past to help bring together events such as last semester’s Centennial Ball.
Willis said she hopes the show helps unite the campus community.
“I hope this event brings the Wayne State community together with the amazing businesses and brands Detroit has to offer. The goal of the event is to celebrate unique differences and I hope the students and staff are able to enjoy the show, learn about the businesses the city has to offer, and simply have some unwinding time as we start a new year and semester,” she said.
The Rhoyal Winter Runway fashion show starts at 7:22 p.m. on Jan. 27 in the Student Center Ballroom. Interested students can contact Alpha Eta via Instagram.
Admission is free for WSU students with a OneCard & proof of registration. General admission tickets for guests are $10 and tickets for sorority members are $7.
Madeline Beck is the arts and entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Ma’Taila Willis.
