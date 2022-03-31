The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance presented its Company Fresh production “For The Hope of a Better. . .” Friday and Saturday in the Allesee Dance Theatre.
The production gave new theater and dance students the chance to experience main roles in a show, said Billicia Hines, artistic director of the production and assistant chair of the Theatre and Dance Department.
“The point of it (the production) is for first-years to have an opportunity to learn everything about theater and dance, and really delve into it on their own, and to be able to be seen because many times, first year students are not given the chance to be in the major roles and whatnot,” Hines said.
“For The Hope of a Better…” included six short plays, two dances, and three songs, choreographed, written, and produced by students in Company Fresh and contemporary dance classes.
Hines said she hoped the production was a place for students to discover and present new skills on stage.
“My main point is for the kids to have an opportunity and for people to see all of the different talents— the raw talents that these students have and for the kids to be able to explore more than they are able to before, and to be able to showcase themselves,” Hines said.
The show began with an original song, “Fighter” composed and performed by Company Fresh students Aniya Lovelace and backup singers Jayshona Boxx, Mia Frontiero, and AJ Johnson.
Following the opening song, a compilation of acting, dancing and singing comprised the rest of the performance.
Set and prop designer CJ D’Antignac said they enjoyed the unique composition of the show.
“I liked that we got to work with all these cool people, with all these people that have all these different creative ideas and that we somehow meshed it all together,” D’Antignac said.
Plays included “Liminal Fields” by D’Antignac, “Birds of a Feather” by Maylin Planet, “Friendly Road Trip” by Lovelace and Assistant Stage Manager Charlotte Claeys, “Her.” by Quinn Jacob and Gina Karkoski, “What The North May Bring” by Brianna Brown, and “Where I Am From” by Deena Allen and Johnson.
Dances included “Just A Little Piece of Us” by co-choreographers Abby Gorgerat-Sutherland, Erin Potvin, Vanessa Galaviz, Corinne Vaughn and “All We Wanna Be Is Free” by co-choreographers Diondra Reynolds and Jade Moore.
Songs included “Fighter,” “Hold On,” and “Fire,” written and performed by Lovelace.
Dance pieces featured performers embracing one another, movement across a stage acting as birds flying into the next scene, and fists in the air to overcome racial injustice.
Each piece corresponded with the theme of moving in various ways, Claeys said.
“The prompt we got in November (2021) was migration. That was it. She (Hines) said ‘What do we think about migration?’” Claeys said. “So I think it was really interesting to see all the different takes people had on this. There are groups that talked about specifically migration as in moving from one house to another. . . some people took it as the idea of migration from one mindset to the other.”
Claeys said the concept for the final piece, “Where I Am From,” stood out because she could apply its meaning to everyone.
“Like ‘Where I Am From,’ the last little play of the show, the way that I interpreted theirs was like, migrating to America and now we’re here,” Claeys said. “We’ve already migrated and now we’re all these different people in the same place, and how we kind of work with that.”
Each play had metaphors for moving forward, acceptance, happiness, or movement from one place or mindset to another through the characters being in different settings and situations.
D’Antignac said the idea of relocation was surprisingly relatable and meaningful in the long run.
“I remember when we got our theme of migration, I was a bit confused,” D’Antignac said. “But I ended up really connecting with a lot of it. It means that even though things might not be good now, there’s always sunshine after a hurricane and I still believe that now.”
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Shawntay Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.