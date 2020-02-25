Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Snow showers early, with a steadier snow developing late. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 20F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.