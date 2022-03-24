Wayne State’s University Art Collection is looking for a new location to store its artwork after having to temporarily relocate some pieces following June 2021 flooding.
Though none of the collection’s pieces in the Art Building were damaged by the flooding, having to move some artwork sparked a deeper look into the collection’s placement.
Currently, the collection has two locations on campus. One is in the Community Arts Building and the other is in the Elaine L. Jacob Gallery in Old Main. The collection’s office, which also holds many pieces and was affected by the flooding, is in the basement of Old Main.
WSU Art Curator and Coordinator Grace Serra oversees the collection and said finding a new location for its artwork is important.
“My number one priority is collections care, that we get more space to start caring for the collection appropriately,” Serra said. “That’s our obligation because most of these were gifts.”
The collection mainly consists of Detroit artwork, more specifically from the Cass Corridor. When it first began in 1968, the collection consisted of 126 gifted pieces, however through several donations over the years, it is now at roughly 7,000 pieces, she said.
Serra said a new location for the collection would have to meet specific requirements.
“We need a secure space that needs to be locked indoors. We need to know that the climate is 70% consistently, it can’t be higher or lower. The relative humidity should be 40%,” Serra said. “From the flooding, we also learned that things need to be five inches off the ground.”
The collection staff would also require monitors that can detect the specific level of humidity and temperature in a potential new location, she said.
A new location for the collection has not been confirmed at this time.
In order to get the new location approved, the collection has to go through a long line of WSU officials, Serra said.
“I think they (Provost Mark Kornbluh and Dean of the College of Fine, Performing and Communication Arts Matthew Seeger) are the big players in this. But we have the University Art Collection Committee, who meet maybe quarterly and it’s made up of people around campus,” Serra said. “Ashley Flintoff (director of Planning and Space Management for Facilities Planning and Management) has been really great in helping us find space and Julie Miller (vice president and secretary to the Board of Governors) has been really helpful as an advocate. We have a good team of people, it’s just going to take a while.”
Serra said she is optimistic about finding a new location through the help of President M. Roy Wilson.
“Our president is really supportive of this art collection. It’s just that universities are big places, the primary mission isn’t the art collection, it’s one of many,” Serra said. “I know it will happen. To be honest, I have presented to the Board of Governors and everybody is really interested, engaged and concerned about this.”
Pieces from the collection can also be found on display across campus, Serra said.
This includes the Undergraduate Library, Arthur Neef Law Library, Purdy-Kresge Library, Mazurek Medical Education Commons, Shiffman Medical Library, College of Liberal Arts and Sciences Dean Stephanie Hartwell’s office, Wilson’s office, the Mike Ilitch School of Business, the Thompson House and more.
Tom Pyrzewski, director of Galleries and Special Programming and a member of the University Art Collection Committee, said it’s important for WSU to continue housing the artwork.
“We preserve this because it’s historical. It’s a timeline of progress, not only of Detroit's art, but the history of Detroit and its communities,” Pyrzewski said. “There’s layers of interpretation, it doesn’t have to just be viewing it strictly through the frame of artwork.”
Daniel Sperry, an employee for the collection, said there is a lack of awareness of the collection among the campus community, though this doesn't bother him.
“I’ve lived my whole life doing things that I care deeply about that by and large, most of society doesn’t care about. I don’t take anything personally,” Sperry said. “It frustrates me when leadership doesn’t come through when I think they should. That’s more frustrating than people not knowing about the collection.”
Sperry said he thinks the collection can be useful for every department at WSU.
“This is an opportunity to have a hands-on experience in their chosen field,” Sperry said. “Students are given the opportunity to do original research, publish essays and work with physical pieces.”
Serra said she hopes the proposed new location will provide staff an opportunity to increase awareness of the collection across campus.
“Having a space would allow us to curate shows and to bring a lot of this work that might already be in the public realm already together in a way that people can look and think about it with more context associated with us, not just hanging on walls in the library,” Serra said.
Irving Mejia-Hilario is the managing editor for The South End. He can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Irving Mejia-Hilario.
