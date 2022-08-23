Wayne State School of Medicine students have expanded their organization to include events for medical students to practice their artistic ventures.
Art in Medicine is a student organization within the SOM dedicated to providing medical students with the means to practice their art, President Ashley Kramer said.
“The purposes of the Art in Medicine student organization are to facilitate the creative thinking skills crucial to our careers as future physicians and to provide a creative outlet for students that enjoy artistic endeavors,” Kramer said.
Kramer and former classmate, Manpreet Kaur, formed the organization in 2018 when they both applied to be student art gallery coordinators at the SOM, Kramer said.
The art coordinator was responsible for displaying artwork in the Mazurek Education Commons third-floor art gallery, but Kramer said she was interested in more artistic ventures.
“We decided that we really wanted to do more and create a formal organization that would celebrate how much science and art complement each other,” Kramer said.
The organization developed into events for medical students interested in the arts.
Some of the AIM events focus on skeletons, drawing anatomy, curves, shadows, tying surgical knots and other medical topics that can be practiced through art.
Vice President Karthik Sridasyam said AIM focuses on combining art and medical sciences so that students can understand both perspectives. Sridasyam said he practiced these skills during a figure drawing event.
“One of the most memorable (events) for me was a live figure drawing event we did where we hired a nude models as well as a figure drawing instructor,” Sridasyam said. “Seeing the curves and shadows of a person. . . gives that much more dimensions and value to the empirical knowledge.”
Medical student and executive board member Tabassum Chowdhury said she started attending AIM events during her first year of medical school because she had enjoyed art in highschool.
“The first (AIM) event I went to was during my orientation week and we painted some pots, and I really liked the vibe,” Chowdhury said. “So I kept going to events and they were really fun.”
Kramer said the organization is a good resource for medical students who need to take a break from their studies.
Other AIM events include collaborations with other student organizations to celebrate different cultures through arts and crafts.
“We like to do a lot of themed events for lots of different ethnic holidays and celebrations that center around the fall period (semester), partnering with various groups,” Kramer said.
Sridasyam said having an artistic background is valuable in the medical field.
“I feel like creativity is often not highlighted as valuable within medicine but time and time again this organization has shown me how viewing the same lessons through a different lens can offer so much perspective,” Sridasyam said.
AIM has collaborated with the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin to paint festive Diyas for the Diwali holiday, the Latino Medical Student Association to celebrate Frida Khalo’s art, and the LGBT People in Medicine to paint the meaning of pride.
Chowdury said the events that offer art activities to families have interested her in pediatrics and other specialities. She said the AIM events bring a sense of humanity to rising medical practitioners.
“The mentors I’ve had always say ‘hold on to what makes you human.’ For me that’s art. . . so I’m kind of holding on to all these things that make me human,” Chowdury said.
Shawntay Lewis is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo surgical knot art by first and second-year WSU School of Medicine medical students with Art in Medicine in partnership with the Surgery Interest Group, provided by AIM President Ashley Kramer.
