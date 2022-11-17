The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance will host its final performance at the Hilberry Theatre with the Shakespearean play “The Merry Wives of Windsor” this week.
After more than 600 productions, the Theatre and Dance Department will transition operations into the Hilberry Gateway Theatre in 2023.
Director Lavinia Hart said "The Merry Wives of Windsor" is an ideal send off for the theatre.
“I wanted to bring the audience the most fun, bright, brilliant event of theater to honor all the times at the Hillberry Theatre. It’s not the physical building, but what happened in that building that will be missed, and that will continue to happen in the Gateway,” Hart said.
According to Today at Wayne, the Hillberry Theatre was bought in 1961 by Wayne State and named in honor of the university’s fourth president, Clarence B. Hillberry. Since then, Theatre and Dance students have utilized the theatre for performances.
Hart said “The Merry Wives of Windsor" explores themes from the 1970s that can resonate with current audiences.
“We had a very strong ensemble of actors,” Hart said. “It was easy to make discoveries and then play those out to a logical, imaginative, creative ending.”
“The Merry Wives of Windsor” follows Sir John Falstaff, a sailor who plans to woo the wealthy wives of Windsor to gain their fortune. When he sends two identical letters to the women, they learn of his intentions and plot to humiliate him.
Wayne State Junior Nick Smathers played the character Robert Shallow, a 90-year-old war veteran in the play. Shallow is a comedic character who tries to set up his nephew with Anne Paige, the daughter of Mistress Paige, one of the wives.
“I’m a junior and relatively new to the theater program because of COVID, but I already have so many good memories here at Hilberry Theatre,” Smathers said.
The Hillberry Theatre was originally The First Church of Christ Scientist, which opened in 1917, according to Today at Wayne. The theater reopened in 1964 with the Shakespeare play, “Shakespeare 400.”
Smathers said audiences enjoy the references to Detroit culture throughout the play.
“I’m proud that this show is one of the theater’s last because it honors Detroit and includes Detroit music. It’s so special, and you can feel the audience’s reaction when they recognize the songs and language,” Smathers said. “It’s very fun.”
Hart said the cast enjoys portraying the universal relatability in Shakespeare’s plays.
“Shakespeare is the world’s greatest writer in Western culture, and you can take his plays, and set them in almost any era and it will still speak to the audience,” Hart said.
Master of Fine Arts student Tommy Favorite starred as Frank Ford, one of the husbands of the two wives in the production.
Favorite said the characters in the show had a lot of fun elements thanks to the actors.
“This is a play with a lot of big personalities, as audiences are certainly going to find out. So, the most unique adventure of all of it has been striking that balance between letting them all loose and then containing the resulting chaos as much as you can,” Favorite said.
The “Merry Wives of Windsor” will run Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. An afterglow party will commemorate the final performance at the Hilberry Theatre after the Sunday 3 p.m. show, open to all audience members at 6 p.m.
Solina Robles is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hj4329@wayne.edu.
All photos by Solina Robles.
