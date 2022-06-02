After a two-year hiatus triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic, Detroit’s Movement Music Festival made its triumphant return on Memorial Day weekend.
The event, put on by Paxahau production company, has been running annually since 2000 until the pandemic halted all live music production in March 2020.
With over 100 different artist sets melting together amongst six Movement stages, the weekend was filled with plenty of traditional Detroit techno, and adoring fans alongside.
Wayne State graduate and Paxahau Media Manager Nadia Koontz said the highly anticipated return of the festival shows the strength of the techno music community.
“I think it shows resilience. Detroit, in itself, is resilient. We bounce back always, and for Movement to also reflect that, I think says a lot,” she said.
Koontz said VIP passes sold out first, which shows the festival is growing.
WSU graduate and co-founder of Backtalk Branding Delainie Wheeler said she started working at Movement in 2019 collecting content for Paxahau and said this year she is doing more hands-on work with the media team.
“I used to work at other music festivals around the country so Movement felt like a natural fit. It is a lot of fun to do a festival at home and especially now after we have had to take time off,” she said.
Wheeler said she urges other WSU students to volunteer at the festival at least once, in order to have the experience.
“It’s just so much fun, getting involved with a world-renowned festival and having a sense of hometown pride feels really fulfilling,” she said.
Senior supply chain management major Tess Partington worked at the techno festival as a bartender in the VIP cocktail lounge and said the opportunity to work at Movement sprang up at the last minute and she decided to act.
“I really like working techno/EDM shows, I have worked with them at the Fillmore too and the crowd is always full of very positive people,” she said.
Partington said she has previously worked as a bartender for Live Nation events and said she’s only had positive experiences when working with the festival community.
“I thought it would be really cool to work at the festival since I live in Detroit and know many people going,” she said. “I got the call on Wednesday and I was there by Saturday.”
Senior public relations major Logan McDill worked as a stage assistant and said he was incentivized to volunteer after learning how volunteers receive free day passes to the festival.
“As a volunteer, I was working at the Stargate stage helping the head stage manager with whatever he or any of the artists needed,” McDill said. “If you live in Detroit and go to Wayne State, you can’t avoid techno music, so if you’re into that I suggest you volunteer. You will have a great time.”
University of Michigan historian Robert Havey said Detroit is the birthplace of techno music.
“Detroit in the 1980s was a perfect incubator for techno’s post-industrial sound. The violence in the 1960s had passed, but the recession, white flight, and the continued collapse of the auto industry left a city half abandoned,” he said. “The electronic dance music genre started not in nightclubs in Berlin or London, but in Motor City basement studios and concerts held in abandoned Detroit warehouses.”
Detroit-based music journalist Dan Sicko said the founding fathers of Detroit techno were Juan Atkins, Derrick May and Keven Saunderson, otherwise famously known as “The Belleville Three.”
“The trio was particularly inspired by the German band Kraftwerk,” Sicko said. “Kraftwerk single-handedly moved electronic instrumentation out of the cloistered workspaces of inventors and theoreticians and into the bloodstream of popular music.”
Movement officials said the festival is a celebration of the birthplace of techno and honoring the city that started it all.
McDill said he was excited to see some of his most anticipated artists Chris Lake, Jon Hopkins, Griz, and Gorgon City.
With the completion of Movement 2022, the festival season has officially returned to the city of Detroit and will continue to thrive as the summer continues and live music ensues.
Information about the Movement festival or ways to get involved can be found on their website.
Clare Blust is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at clareblust@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
