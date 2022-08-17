The final production in the Summer Series at the Underground Theatre will perform this weekend after a postponed opening night.
The musical, “Fly By Night,” was originally scheduled for July 22-23 and July 28-29 at The Underground but was postponed due to an error in reserving the rights to the show.
“Fly By Night” features a pair of sisters, Daphne and Miriam, and their entanglements with a sandwich maker in New York City in 1965. The show takes a dark turn in the Northeast Blackout, an electric power outage that affected multiple Northeast states in the United States.
Co-Director Jacob Lipski said the characters in the show face grief and lost hope.
“There’s a lot of sad themes. The characters specifically experience traumatic feelings about lost loved ones and just about living life in that time. There’s also a lot of hope to the show as well,” he said. “But we sort of see the characters mindsets as they travel through a whole year.”
Senior acting major Tyler Black plays Crabble, the owner of the sandwich shop in the musical. He said the show centers around universal connections of all that happens in life that serve as links between the characters.
“One of my cast mates, Alexis Pratt who plays Miriam, has a phrase that she says a lot — ‘everything is connected,’” Black said. “I think that is part of that theme, how the universe knows what is going on and gives us clues and signs to remind us.”
Lipski said the licensing process took longer than expected, forcing them to move the date.
“That’s kind of all handled by the faculty who allow us to put up these shows in the summer,” Lipski said. “Legally we just weren’t allowed to pursue the show any further until we had those things ironed out.”
Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance Chair Mary Anderson said before any show can perform, the licensing agreements have to be reviewed by the university’s legal counsel.
“Whenever we want to perform work that was created by someone else, we have to request permission and also pay for the right to perform it,” Anderson said. “If we do get permission, there are often negotiations that go on for weeks or months.”
This was the case for the production of “Fly By Night” in what Lipski called a “mix-up,” causing the show’s postponed opening night.
“The faculty was really helpful when this mix-up happened and when we had to postpone, they were immediately very helpful and generous,” Lipski said.
Black said although the postponement was not ideal, he took it as more time to continue creating the show.
“It was an unfortunate thing that had to happen and threw a real big fork in the road of this production. It was pretty disappointing but at the end of the day, you must look on the bright side at some point,” Black said. “It did allow us all more time to work on music, lines, and our characters.”
“Fly By Night” includes songs that pair with the hopeful and grieving characters, Black said.
The musical aspect is what got him interested in being part of the performance at The Underground Theatre.
“I personally have never been in a musical before as I’ve never been a singer. I decided that this summer, I’d try it out one time, knowing that I probably will never be able to again,” Black said. “It’s been a blast learning how to sing and getting to finally put myself out there on stage.”
“Fly By Night” will be performing in The Underground Theatre Aug. 18-19 at 8 p.m., Aug. 20 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Aug. 21 at 3 p.m.
Cover photo (left to right) Gina Karkoski, Paige Heath, Abbey Johnson, Emma Orr, Tyler Black and Joe Smentowski in rehearsal for "Fly By Night." Photo by Alivia Vandale.
