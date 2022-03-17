The Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance presented the award-winning drama “Fairview” at the Hilberry Theatre from Feb. 25 to March 5.
This performance, created by Jackie Sibblies Drury, involves several themes, including white supremacy and black surveillance and its effect on Black people as a collective.
Billicia Hines, director of Fairview and assistant chair of the Theatre and Dance Department, said Drury wanted to analyze the mentioned scrutiny.
“She wanted to deconstruct that idea (of surveillance) and really break it down to the science of it,” Hines said. “Of white people viewing Black people and that view and how it goes downhill.”
The play begins as a seemingly standard story of a Black family celebrating their grandmother's birthday with a few comical moments and interactions.
However, this is paused and the story turns towards a group of white individuals who continue to observe the family while having a discussion about race, along with their personal perspectives on the matter. This performance is then focused on the key theme of Black people in an environment of observation.
Hines said she enjoyed being able to take part in work that involved informing others and providing necessary discussions on societal problems.
“I love using (theater) and social justice to be able to connect to young people in a way that is creative, and also that can inform them in a different way than just intellectually — that they can really embody these types of roles and really have an understanding of what's actually going on out there,” Hines said.
Hines said all races should work together to have important discussions in a form that everyone can comprehend, and that starts with being able to connect among white people.
“We got to talk to the people who are causing the harm and see what type of way we can be able to rectify this, to get this done,” Hines said. “Because this America was birthed out of racism, out of white supremacy, so we have to start connecting to white people and start making that change.”
LaRaisha Dionne, a second-year graduate MFA acting student who played the character of Beverly in Fairview, said she believes common problems such as the ones displayed in Fairview are starting to become recognized and acknowledged.
“I think we're just at the beginning of white people being like, ‘this is a problem,’ and then seeing just how it affects them, right? Because nobody does anything about it until it affects them,” Dionne said. “And I think the more we can start to see that and see our shared humanity, then these conversations won't be so tense for Black people or for Black people who have white family members who are tired of being the only one calling it out.”
Professors and faculty are encouraged to see shows such as Fairview, Hines said.
“More faculty members in other departments need to come and see these shows so they can have more of an understanding of what their students of color go through,” Hines said. “Because many of these professors have no idea.”
Senior BFA theatre major Morgan Listenbee, who plays Jasmine in Fairview, said the production of this event was a learning process.
“As an actor, I've learned to go with your instinct — to trust yourself in the process, to trust others around you that want you to succeed, and that you want them to succeed. So being in a healthy, safe environment, and a loving environment — which we had a family at Fairview,” Listenbee said. “...As a person…it taught me to not be afraid of my actions, to trust within the action and to know that everything else will follow, and everything else will carry through.”
The theme and meaning within the performance go far beyond theater, Listenbee said.
“You go in the theatre, you see this play, but it doesn't end there. You have to do your own part,” Listenbee said. “It's not just watching something, it's taking it in and saying to yourself, ‘what can I do now to be fair, to see this view of being fair to people of color — what do I do now? What can I do?’ Because there is always something that you can do to make the person next to you feel as if they are equal as you are, and not anything less than.”
Ashley Harris is the arts and entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Billicia Hines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.