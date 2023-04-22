This article has been updated to reflection a correction.
Wayne State’s Fashion Design and Merchandising Organization is hosting its upcoming spring fashion show on May 4 with a theme of promoting sustainability.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was hosted at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit, located along Woodward Ave., because FDMO wanted to welcome more people who may not have attended in the past at an established place in the community.
FDMO President Siara Dominguez said this year's fashion show will be at Detroit event venue Jam Handy.
Dominguez said the show’s theme centers around sustainability.
“Because it's been kind of like a buzzword in the fashion industry, in which a lot of people will use it to greenwash their products and claim that they're sustainable but they’re not,” she said.
Dominguez said FDMO hopes this fashion show highlights how the designers practice sustainability within their work.
“We do care about the environment and the future of our planet,” Dominguez said. “And that doesn't always mean that fashion has to be ugly or quirky or weird just because it is sustainable, it can actually be really amazing pieces that are wearable every day.”
FDMO is collaborating with WSU’s Department of Music for the show’s soundtrack and the Department of Art & Art History for the event's photography, videography and set designers.
Dominguez said FDMO has been organizing the show since December 2022 and is excited to see the plans grow to fruition.
“Everyone has their different ideas and they want to make it come to life,” Dominguez said. “But to see that the designs are now coming to life and to see some of the models and stuff, it's been really cool to be able to know about it from its inception to it becoming a reality.”
Design and merchandising junior Jaden Rossini said he is creating three looks for the show. He said his brand Burrough Archive focuses on brutalism, minimalism and how natural materials last and fade over time.
“It’s all a very industrial look and at the same time has ties to workwear and military inspiration,” Rossini said.
Rossini said his three looks for the fashion show will include elements of denim, the idea of uniform and natural materials.
“I'm focusing on ethical sourcing as well as using natural materials as I've stated before,” Rossini said. “Such as cotton, leather and also using organic materials as much as I can, specifically organic wool.”
Design and Merchandising junior Haley Moore said she is creating four looks for the show. She said she uses fabrics and construction to add a vintage twist to anything she creates.
“I feel like when I'm designing, my inspiration just always goes back to the beginning of style because style is repeated so often,” Moore said.
Moore said sustainability is about how a garment is made. Her collection will be made from thrifted curtains.
Design and Merchandising freshman Dalis Patton is also creating three looks for the show. She said she looks forward to showing how fashion isn’t just her hobby.
“My vision for my designs was to turn things into other things,” Patton said. “My materials are things people have for years and maybe wear once and forget they have it.”
Patton said her idea of sustainability is reworking items that go unused, and creating a new and wearable look with them.
Moore said she will be creating corsets for this collection, and using a vintage looking emerald green fabric.
“It's a really pretty emerald and it makes me think of the Wizard of Oz, back to when that came out,” said Moore.
Moore said her looks are not inspired by a specific era because she takes inspiration from different times.
“I think I'm looking forward to opportunities that come afterward,” Moore said. “Because last year, when I was in the fashion show, that was the first big thing I had my name attached to.”
