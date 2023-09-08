Wayne State’s Warrior Band plans to unite the campus community through music as band members prepare to play six home shows for Warrior crowds this football season.
With an expected 80 members and three different performances, Director James Fusik said fans should be excited for a new level of musicianship from the band, as many members are returning from last year’s successful season.
“I was so impressed with our team building and enthusiasm last season,” Fusik said. “Many of our strong freshmen from last season are now leaders in their own sections. The push will be to strengthen the quality of rehearsal and play more complex and, as a result, more entertaining and impressive music for our crowds.”
Fusik said the band has the chance to encapsulate all of WSU’s recent leadership changes, from football coach to athletic director to university president, through its music.
“It will be exciting to see fresh ideas and passion in action, and how the band can be that representation of the energy of our campus,” Fusik said. “Band is a great example of connection with a large group of people.”
He said he is excited to work with the new football head football Coach Tyrone Wheatley to play music that can better give WSU the home team advantage.
“Coach Wheatley has some ideas on how we can play in certain game situations to pump up the crowd and the players while intimidating our opponents,” Fusik said. “When our team, band, fans and university all come together in the best way, it makes for a uniquely powerful Detroit experience that is quite special on a gameday.”
Junior Drum Major Nicholai Powell said members practice independently over summer and come together for band camp Aug. 21-25.
Powell said the team usually practices about three times a week and rehearses before games the rest of the season, with the bulk of the foundational instruction happening at camp.
“What practice looks like is breaking down the drill sometimes with music sometimes without and then focusing on the music itself, making sure the music sounds as good as we can get it and then bringing the drill and the music together,” Powell said.
While the musicians play the music, sophomore Color Guard Co-Captain Angela Belanger is one of the band members tying the show together visually.
Belanger said color guard is expecting to have larger numbers than previous years.
“It is always amazing to have a large guard because it gives the show a larger visual impact,” she said. “Many members of the guard have never held a flag before…We have to learn all the basics, the tosses, our routines and drill by the time the band is ready to put the show on the field.”
Belanger, one of two color guard captains responsible for creating the show’s choreography, said despite the hard work it takes to get in perfect sync before the shows, seeing the community grow makes it all worth it.
“I love getting to see people learn it for the first time,” Belanger said. “It is so rewarding to learn, but it is even more rewarding to watch people fall in love with it...I am always excited to have the opportunity to perform on the field and meet all our new people. I am especially excited for game days.”
The Warrior Band is open to all students interested in playing music year round. While marching band focuses on football games, some band members continue throughout the winter to bring pep to the basketball teams and compete in winter guard.
“While it's for bringing pep to the football games, its purpose is a lot larger,” Powell said.
“We do it because it's fun and it brings us all together and it helps people coming into college make new friends,” Powell said. “We make sure to support our football team and make sure they're feeling good. It’s hard work, but it’s awesome. Anybody who can play a wind instrument or percussion should consider joining.”
The band’s first show will be at the football home opener against Missouri S&T on Sept. 2 during half time.
Natalie Davies is The South End's Managing Editor. She can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Ciaran Martin.
