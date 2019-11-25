Euchre Night - Monday, Nov. 25: Euchre — the card game with rules more confusing than it name — will be played at Ready Player One, located at 407 East Fort Street, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. This event is one out of four tournaments, with the last one planned for Dec. 16.
Sponge Charity Concert - Wednesday, Nov. 27: Detroit rock band Sponge will be headlining St. Andrew’s Hall, with doors opening at 7:00 p.m. Sponge is helping make a difference this holiday season with half of all merchandise sales being donated to the Pope Francis Center. Live Nation will also be donating $1 for every ticket sold to the center. This Detroit-based charity offers shelter and services for those experiencing homelessness in downtown, and serve about 175 people daily. Concert attendees are also encouraged to bring men’s socks and underwear for donations.
America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade - Thursday, Nov. 28: Floats, music, balloons and much more will be strolling down Woodward Avenue at 8:45 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning to help welcome the holiday season. Helping with the celebration is The Detroit Youth Choir, former Detroit Mayor and this year’s Grand Marshal Dennis W. Archer. 1984 Detroit Tigers World Series Champions Lance Parrish and Dave Rozema will be at the parade as well. For those dodging crowds and the cold, the parade will be broadcasted on Local 4.
A Cornucopia of Artists: Different Tastes from Different Palettes - Friday, Nov. 29: A group of eight Metro-Detroit female artists will be publically showcasing their art through various forms ranging from photography to painting at the Annex Gallery in Highland Park. The event begins at noon and is free.
Michigan Science Center’s theater, free admission - Friday, Nov. 29: Detroit’s famed museum for science has a theater that screens educational and inspirational films related to different fields of science. The setting is kid-friendly and interactive. Their theaters feature a Digistar II projection system with 13,000-watt Dolby Digital 5.1 Surround Sound and a 50-foot-wide, three-story-high dome, making this the perfect event for both the parents and kids.
Redford Classic Cartoon Festival - Saturday, Nov. 30: Animation master Steve Stanchfield will present vintage classic cartoons for a family-friendly festival at 2 p.m. and at 8 p.m. at the Redford Theatre. Tickets are $5 and include both shows.
Danny Brown - Wednesday, Nov. 27: Detroit’s own brings the 6th annual Bruiser Thanksgiving to the Majestic Theater. Also performing at the Thanksgiving extravaganza will be Sada Baby, Zeelooperz, Shitty Boyz, Fat Ray and Portage Garage Sounds. Tickets for the concert cost $30 in advance and $35 when purchased the day of.
