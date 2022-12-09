One of the latest tracks to come out of Wayne State’s student-led record label Old Main Records is single “Abstract Migration” by brothers Sam and Joseph Corless.
The Corless brothers formed their band Passing Thought while in high school and have focused on producing a metallic sound.
Joseph Corless said the inspiration for their band came from experience playing in his high school’s band. The name, Passing Thought, came shortly after.
“We’ve played in several different bands while we were in high school. We wanted a new name for our band when we left,” Joseph Corless said. “I was actually flipping through a Simpson’s Comic book and the crazy, professor guy, Professor Frank, he said ‘some things are like a passing thought.’ I thought it was cool and figured that would be a good name for our band.”
Joseph Corless said it took a year to create the title — it was not thought of until the cover art was being made. He said he used the same creative method of allowing their current life experiences influence their art.
“I went back and listened to the song and I wanted it to be a journey and I wanted to tie in our turtle passing,” Joseph Corless said.
Sam Corless said Old Main Records Faculty Advisor Jeremy Peters contributed a lot of help including writing out contracts for their band, so they don’t have to worry about royalties and splits.
“Professor Peters — gives his insight and it is helpful because he has actually worked with and ran several different record labels in the past. So, we’ve gained insight and knowledge on how we should structure ourselves,” Joseph Corless said.
Peters said he encourages students to take advantage of the resources offered through Old Main Records.
“The recording engineer may make mention that if one is interested, we have this opportunity where we can help you get a record released, and get some promotion behind it. As well as, you get your song recorded, which usually cost a fair amount of money and you get a group of people, obviously students and myself, working on your behalf so that you do not have to do it all by yourself,” Peters said.
Peters said he enjoys being able to teach about the music business in the home of Motown.
“There has always been this nucleus of great music happening and lots of different genres, it being Jazz, Rock, or even Country, Punk, and Hip Hop - like all this awesome stuff happening, but maybe not enough of a spotlight. So, hopefully its in the process of all coming together and starting to focus a little more,” he said.
Joseph Corless said he started working with Old Main Records prior to the pandemic with the hopes of gaining experience in social media marketing and understanding music production.
“So, we have two to three songs lined up for the next year. Also, we hope in the summer months, we will begin to play shows again. Lastly, we are working on merchandise, getting beanies and long selves designs made,” Joesph Corless said.
Passing Thought’s upcoming album includes a collaboration with WSU artist Arctic and a single titled ‘Jezzy’ that is has gained lots of pre-release attention, he said.
Sam and Joesph Corless said the motto of their band is “if I can’t find someone to do, I’ll learn how to do.”
“We couldn’t find anyone to play the drums, so Joesph took the bullet and learned,” Sam Corless said. “We try to take on the punches, and adapt to it because giving up, that is boring.”
Joseph Corless said being in the band with his brother has strengthened their communication and overall relationship.
“We know what our thought process is now, so when someone says I want to change this part of the song, it is not taken offensively,” he said. “We understand where each other is coming from, so it is (a) great experience. We get to bond more.”
Jada Henley is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at jada.henley@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Joseph Corless.
Commented