Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain throughout the day. Thunder possible. High 41F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 25F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.