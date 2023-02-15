Wayne State’s Social Work Peer Group recently published its first collection, “Poetry & Art Journal."
The journal consists of poetry, photography and other art which highlights the message “you are not alone.” The idea for the journal was introduced by Masters of Social Work student Margaret O’Doherty-Nelson.
O’Doherty-Nelson said she discovered a community of writers on campus who enjoy writing poetry, which prompted the idea for the journal.
“With some experience in publishing, I decided to dive in and start a journal for students to participate in as a means of self-care and self-expression,” O’Doherty-Nelson said.
Fellow MSW student and SWPS mentor Amber Barker said O’Doherty-Nelson approached SWPS looking for collaborators.
“The primary organization involved was Social Work Peer Support, but we were fortunate to have the backing and support from many of our peers and faculty,” Barker said, “including our cohort in Karen Weiner’s Grief and Loss class, SWPS faculty lead Judith Wineman, the Social Work Student Alliance and Associate Director of Marketing and Communications Betsy Vanderstelt.”
O’Doherty-Nelson said SWPS was a huge help in bringing the journal together.
“From concept to completion the entire journal took about four months. Without…SWPS that could have easily been a year or more. However, as with all new endeavors the learning curve extended the initial project. I feel confident that moving forward the journal’s publishing timeline will become more streamlined,” O’Doherty-Nelson said.
Barker said the journal is meant to promote self-expression through art.
“Our hope for the journal was for readers to use it as an opportunity for self-care and expression. In it, there are drawings, photographs, poems, and creative writing pieces combined with meditation prompts and coloring pages. An ideal outcome is that this journal will promote readers to check in on their well-being, prioritize time for themselves, and (hopefully) feel less alone,” Barker said.
O’Doherty Nelson said she hopes the journal will connect the student body.
“I believed that providing an outlet for our students’ creative expression would provide a personal benefit to our contributors, while engaging our entire social work student body in the journey we all undertake together,” O’Doherty-Nelson said. “As many of our student body engage in classes online, commute, or work full time, the sense of community on Wayne’s campus differs from other campuses. Finding shared experiences through art allows each student to feel encouraged, engaged, and less isolated in a gentle way.”
Austin Ash, fellow MSW student and SWPS mentor, said the journal resonated with WSU students and staff.
“We have received incredibly positive feedback from students and faculty,” Ash said.
Barker said the journal had a huge impact on SWPS.
“Everyone at SWPS was thrilled with the outcome of the journal. It was truly amazing to see other members of our cohort come together to share parts of themselves in the journal. There was overwhelming positive feedback about the journal and interest from others in participating in another journal,” Barker said.
Barker said the journal was instrumental in highlighting voices across campus.
“The best part of the journal is the crossover of creativity and community. Although it was sponsored by SWPS, we opened submissions to anyone who was interested. This meant that we received a rich selection of work to include in the journal. Thus, we get to highlight a variety of voices and perspectives across campus,” Barker said.
WSU students and staff can download the journal for free online. SWPS is currently accepting submissions for their next journal, which they plan to publish this upcoming spring. The deadline for submissions is April 14.
Domonique Russell is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at dz5270@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by WSU Social Work Peer Support.
