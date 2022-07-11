Summer Series at the Underground Theatre premiered its second play, “Boeing Boeing,” Friday at the Hilberry.
Directed by Wayne State theatre majors Justin Bugeja and Luka Collins, the play is set in a 1960s Parisian flat that serves as a refuge for three stewardesses, all unknowingly engaged to the same man.
“It’s very thrilling because the audience is left on their toes whether or not things are gonna go completely off the wire…,” Bugeja said.
The story follows Bernard, the fiance, played by theatre major Ethan May, and his friend, Robert played by theatre major Camden Maccagnone as they attempt to keep the women separated when they arrive home on the same day.
As co-directors, Bugeja and Collins said they wanted to keep the story set in its original time period to enhance its comedic value.
“We decided that we were going to stick to the 1960s French theme that the script goes along with because it just plays better that way,” Bugeja said. “If we set it in modern-day, we felt like we would lose the comedy of it because bringing it to modern-day would be slightly problematic.”
Theatre major Kayla Smith played Gloria, an American airline stewardess. She said the script can be sexist but felt creative liberty within her role.
“Our directors took this show to center the women since it is a little misogynistic at times. They made sure we were empowering ourselves on stage,” Smith said. “We’ve had a lot of discussion about men making jokes at the expense of women and the two men in the show were very respectful of our boundaries.”
In the rehearsal process, Bugeja said it was a goal to ensure that the women in “Boeing Boeing” were celebrated for their skills and talents despite the time period when women were less respected.
“They’re all air hostesses which was one of the few jobs women could succeed in so we wanted to showcase the women,” Bugeja said. “We wanted to give them more power within the play.”
Cast member Allie Farmer plays Berthe, one of the main actresses in the play. She said while it wasn’t easy adjusting to her role, she had fun doing it.
“It was almost difficult getting into character just because she is French and so I had to learn some French and do a French accent, so that was a really interesting experience,” Farmer said. “But she’s silly and I really enjoyed playing her.”
Despite the small theatre, the show left audiences engaged with the use of seven doors on set.
Scenic designer Alex Pordon said the doors were a key component to the play.
“The first thing I focused on when I got the position was incorporating the many doors that needed to be in the apartment,” Pordon said.
“You never know who’s going to come out of which door, which plays into the thrill and also the comedy because of how many doors are used and how quickly they’re used,” Bugeja said.
“To incorporate the 1960s setting, the two biggest aspects were the furniture and the wall decor,” Pordon said. “For the furniture, I tried to find very classic-looking pieces with wooden detailing.”
The unexpected twists and turns that are the lives of the main characters, Bugeja said the play is to make people laugh.
“This is a comedy where you come and enjoy the laughs and the ridiculousness of it, and you just have a good time, especially with how crazy life is,” Bugeja said.
The show will run July 14 at 2 p.m., and July 15 at 7:30 p.m. at the Underground at the Hilberry.
Shawntay Lewis is the arts & entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Justin Bugeja.
