Mobile Arts Detroit hosts its eighth annual community gallery in the James Pearson Art Department Gallery from Sept. 8. through Oct. 21.
The 2022 MOBILE ARTS WORKSHOP EXHIBITIONwill display artwork from the nine collaborative workshops that Mobile Arts held over the summer.
Clove Ellis, WSU Galleries Curatorial Assistant, said the art consists of mixed media featuring abstract art made by Detroit youth at the workshops.
“This summer the kids were involved in a mixed media project that focused on abstraction by way of patterns, visual texture, and color,” Ellis said. They started by cutting and gluing colorful, patterned paper on boards that were pre-painted in a variety of colors.”
Ellis said the art-making process was free-hand and included background patterns, paint, crayons and colored pencils to detail the artwork.
During the Mobile Arts Workshops, held from July 28 to Aug. 14, local youth created a variety of abstract composition artwork. Director and founder of the workshops Thomas Pyrzewski, said the Mobile Arts program is a unique way for the WSU James Pearson Duffy Department of Art and Art History to be part of the surrounding neighborhoods.
“This is just something we thought would be beneficial to our students to get a certain experience and interact with the community and utilize our gallery space to serve the community,” Pyrzewski said.
Pyrzewski said the summer workshops were intended to instill basic art fundamentals into younger generations interested in making contemporary art.
“Our goal is to go and articulate the design fundamentals where they learn terminology like what is abstract art, what are geometric shapes, what are the principles of design,” Pyrzewski said.
During the workshops, WSU Art & Art History students were able to assist and help compile the exhibition. MFA Printing Candidate Tia Nichols volunteered at the workshops this summer.
Nichols said working with the children was an opportunity to have an impact on Detroit youth.
“I really enjoy working with the youth. Our target age is 12 and up, but we had several youth that were as young as five or six. My goal is to impact, educate, and inspire the youth, so this opportunity aligned with those goals perfectly,” Nichols said.
She said when some children were waiting for their rides home, she and other assistants were able to have beneficial conversations with them about art.
“One youth created a cherry blossom tree painting and is very passionate about the arts. Laura Makar and I spoke with her a little about career paths that can be obtained through the arts,” she said. “Even though she may not actually pursue any of those, it was great to nurture a youth's interests one on one.”
Ellis said during the workshops they were able to interact with Detroit youth, unlike other art programs at WSU.
“I was able to connect with other like-minded artists, teach kids new ways to express themselves, and become part of something larger than myself,” Ellis said.
For Pyrzewski, the Mobile Arts workshops and gallery were ways for the university to share their resources off campus during the summer.
“In the summer, there are a lot of programs and activities, but there’s not so many art related programs and I think it's an opportunity for Wayne State University to share some resources,” Pyrzewski said, “meaning educating the community and the youth, and giving them more opportunities to explore their creativity.”
Pyrzeweski said visitors of the exhibition can expect a sense of collaboration that the kids, WSU students and faculty helped to create.
The exhibit’s opening reception is free and open to the public on Sept. 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the James Pearson Art Department Gallery in the 150 Art Building. The gallery is open for viewing Wednesday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Shawntay Lewis is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Marina Johnson is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Thomas Pyrzewski.
