With the weather beginning to warm up, there are plenty of opportunities to go out and explore some exciting events Midtown and Downtown Detroit have to offer to this summer. From concerts to outdoor activities, here is a quintessential guide for finding the most exciting places to be.
MoPop Festival: Returning this summer is one of the most anticipated musical events for the city of Detroit. The MoPop Festival is a two-day festival in West Riverfront Park that brings together some of the world’s biggest artists to the downtown area. Some of the headliners include Bon Iver and The National, as well as Vince Staples, Daniel Caesar, St. Vincent, and more! Ticket prices increase closer to the event. The event will be taking place July 28 and 29.
1801 W. Jefferson Ave., Detroit. For more information, go to mopopfestival.com.
Detroit Festival of Books: After its successful start, the Detroit Festival of Books will be returning with some fun outdoor events on Sunday, July 15. Going on its second annual year, the used and rare books festival will also be providing promotion for pieces from its local authors as well. The Book Club of Detroit will help fund the event, but will be assisted by Eastern Market, the City of Detroit and more. There will be music provided from DJ Zig-Zag, as well as food and beer vendors.
Eastern Market (Sheds 5 & 6) 2934 Russell St., Detroit. For more information, go to detroitbookfest.com.
Harry Styles and Kacey Musgraves: The former One Direction member Harry Styles is making a stop in Detroit this summer. With “Golden Hour” country singer Kacey Musgraves as his opener, this event is going to showcase a beautiful blend of classic and modern rock n’ roll. With an eclectic selection of old and new sounds, Harry Styles will be providing a 360-degree concert experience for one of the most anticipated events of the summer.
Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit; 313-471-7000. For more information, visit 313presents.com.
Star Wars and the Power of Costume Exhibit: The force will be with the Detroit Institute of Arts all summer long with the newest opening of the Star Wars and the Power of Costume exhibit. With over 60 original costumes to be presented from the first seven films, the costume design process will be broken down for guests. In addition, you will see some of the most recognizable costumes (including Darth Vader’s armor) and learn about the most recognizable outfits and droids. Starting May 20, this exhibit will be running all summer long.
5200 Woodward Avenue Detroit; 313- 833-7900. For more information, visit dia.org.
