Wayne State history professor Kidada Wiliams published her latest book, a culmination of years of research on the research on the reconstruction-era.
Her book, titled “I Saw Death Coming: A History of Terror and Survival in the War Against Reconstruction,” was released in January and can be found on Amazon and other bookstores.
Williams said her book uses often overlooked sources from the Reconstruction era, the period between 1860 and 1900 when the United States was integrating former slaves into society, including Black survivors of racial violence.
The larger public may be unfamiliar with these records, but historians studying Reconstruction know them quite well, Williams said.
“I argue these records reveal…how much African Americans accomplished after slavery (like) family restoration, education, land and capital, free and independent religious lives, businesses, the vote, officeholding (and) equal access to opportunity,” Williams said.
Williams said although these records have been available for more than 150 years, the story goes untold to the larger public because of inadequate teacher education, insufficient space in the curriculum to teach it and ongoing investments in white supremacy.
“Most students falsely think Reconstruction failed, a belief that is not supported by the historical evidence,” Williams said. “They think this because Reconstruction is either not adequately taught, or it’s taught using a woefully dated understanding of the professional scholarship on the subject.”
Junior Gender, Sexuality, and Women's Studies major Lexi Montgomery said in her education at predominantly white schools, the Reconstruction era was barely mentioned.
“All we talked about was certain laws were passed and Black people started owning properties and businesses, but they didn’t actually talk about what was happening to these properties or what things they were not allowing Black people to do with these newfound freedoms they had, that was never a discussion,” Montgomery said.
Montgomery said she never thought one day in college she would be able to take classes solely about Black America.
Williams said connections can be made between the recent police brutality against minorities and the lack of education on Reconstruction.
“The effects of that racist apartheid system shape the world we live in today. (There are) police killings of unarmed Black people and anti-Black vigilante violence we saw in Buffalo, Charleston and other places,” Williams said.
Johnathan Norris, a member of WSU’s Organization of Black Alumni, said he never learned about the Reconstruction era in his k-12 education.
“We were taught that Jesus was white and and that I was a slave and people who looked like me weren’t worth anything, that's what we were taught subconsciously. But my image is what makes me me, and also what makes me so successful,” Norris said.
Norris said K-12 education needs to include more truthful Black history into the curriculum.
Theresa De Benedetti is a correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Kidada Wiliams.
