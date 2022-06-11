Mint Artists Guild is a Detroit youth-enrichment organization that focuses on the entrepreneurial skills needed for a career in the arts.
Mint co-founder and executive director Vickie Elmers said the program was created with the enhancement of Detroit’s creative youth in mind.
Bagley said after participating in Mint events as a teenager, she was pleased with the opportunities that were being provided for young artists.
“I can see the impact that nonprofits make on the community they serve… I am excited that I was able to be a part of it and to now have a greater role in what the organization is trying to accomplish for the youth, it makes me feel really good,” she said..
Bagley said she wanted her role as vice president to give back to the community that served her so well and helps positively impact young artists' lives.
“The kids that come to Mint get so many wonderful opportunities to grow as artists… they get to be in art fairs, participate in fun events, and even work for us if they want,” Bagley said. “They get to make so many connections with artists their own age and even artists that are larger and can act as role models.”
Mint co-founder and executive director Vickie Elmers said she realized the need for a Detroit-based youth artists guild in 2015.
“We noticed that there were many organizations in Detroit that helped young people in theater, performance, music, and poetry, but there was really no organization in Detroit that focused on young people in visual arts,” she said.
Fellow board member Jessica Considine said Mint alumni participation is vital to sustaining the success of the program.
“We hope when we can provide good experiences for the kids in the program that they will want to come back and volunteer with the mint artists that are a part of the program now and it can come full circle,” she said.
Considine said the Board of Directors put special attention and care into the work they do for the youth that goes through the Mint programs so that graduating alumni will want to come back.
Elmers said programs are offered for children interested in all mediums.
“They might have a chance to try a pop up at Eastern Market, or we run youth-led programs in local parks providing teaching simulations, we try to introduce them to leaders and artists to help them in the future, and we try to teach them how to use their creativity and talents to make money,” she said.
Bagley said the youth that participates in these programs range in ages and that it is never too late to get involved with Mint.
“The first time I heard about Mint I was a senior in high school and that I would have an opportunity to have my own booth at an art show and that was unimaginable as a young artist, that I could do something like that.”
Bagley later became one of the first four youth to ever be hired for the Mint Summer Jobs program back in 2016.
Elmers said they plan to hire up to 17 creative youth, ages 14 to 21, for their Summer Jobs program for the summer.
“A lot of my work is with the youth summer jobs program, and strategizing what that will look like this summer, due to COVID it has been different in the past few years but hopefully this year we will have a hybrid program,” Bagley said.
Bagley was named one of “20 Black Detroiters Making History” by the Skillman Foundation for her work mentoring young creatives in the Mint Artists Guild, an honor bestowed to Detroiters ages 25 and under.
Bagley said that she hopes to implement positive change within the organization as the new vice president.
“One of the things that I have been starting to work on is seeing how we can get the youth to begin to travel because that would allow them to able to see different people and art cultures,” Bagley said. “We are trying to start nearby, like in Cincinnati or Boston once we figure out the initial details, so we can set up artist exchanges and other opportunities for the kids in those areas.”
Bagley said in her position as vice president she is trying to grow and make an impact in a similar way that she was impacted by the Mint Artists Guild.
“I hope to be able to help the current youth experience even greater opportunities than I was able to have,” she said.
To learn more about Bagley and her art, follow her Instagram — to learn more about the Mint Artists Guild or ways to get involved, visit their official website or follow them on Instagram and Twitter.
Clare Blust is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at clareblust@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Alexis Bagley.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.