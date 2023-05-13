This story was previously published in The South End's spring print edition on April 27.
Chloe Malagar
I major in Business Management and minor in Film. I am a 3rd year senior Undergraduate student. I started my college career wanting to do film full-time. I chose to major in business mainly because people thought I'd be good at it, and because it makes money. However, as I end my time as an undergraduate, I realize I actually love business management. Film is stressful. Yes, storytelling is my passion, but I'd much rather make movies just for fun. My main social: @3uttdog on Instagram. My short films can be found on YouTube (in the search bar put their names and Wayne State University).
What's your specialty?
Within film, I’ve dabbled in a little bit of everything over the past few years. However, I think I specialize in screenwriting and editing.
What are some of your most notable works?
My first film at Wayne was “BUNNY PARTY” (2022), a surreal piece following a girl who realizes that her life is a sitcom. My second film was “CHEROPHOBIA” (2022), a drama-comedy about a screenwriter clashing with personifications of Love and Death to discover what his life and his art mean to him.
Currently, I am directing a short film called “GOD, I LOVE YOU!” The story follows a quirky artist who must convince God that there is hope for humanity if she wants a shot at dating her.
Production for “GOD, I LOVE YOU!” has been rocky, especially since we’ve had to halt it due to a COVID-19 outbreak, but we’re working through it. Hopefully the final cut will be out this summer!
What are some of your proudest achievements in filmmaking and what do you hope to accomplish in the future?
Something I pride myself on is my multimedia work. “BUNNY PARTY” features puppetry, while “CHEROPHOBIA” has 2D/hand-drawn animation. I will also be animating a few key sequences in “GOD, I LOVE YOU!”
I am also proud of my writing style. I think all my screenplays from my time at Wayne have a distinct sense of style, genre, and zeitgeist. They’re all existential but humorous. While they’re not for everyone, I enjoy them, and I think that’s what matters most to me.
I hope, in the future, I just keep doing what I love. I hope I keep writing the kinds of stories I want to read. I also want to keep incorporating my favorite hobbies into my work and have fun with my friends all the while.
What do you want students to know about being a filmmaker?
Dear WSU students! There are some incredibly talented and hungry filmmakers all around you. Pretty much everyone I have met in the film program at Wayne is fervent and ready for work. If you have a project you want some collaboration on, or if you’d just like to get to know the local artists, check out the film-related fliers around Old Main. Or, look up Wayne State short films/filmmakers on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram. There is wonder and beauty in the minds of your fellow students.
Ben Garza
I am a sophomore film major and you can find me on Instagram, YouTube and Letterboxd at @benyoscarza.
What are some of your most notable works?
I currently have two works which I would call “notable:” 2020’s “Frog Guy” and 2022’s “Dear Anne - A Letter to a Friend.”
“Frog Guy” is a surrealist dark comedy about a frog who tries to live a human life - complete with a dead-end job and crumbling marriage. After quarantine was lifted, my friends and I decided to get together to make something silly - “Frog Guy” was the result of that. It was through the process of making “Frog Guy” which inspired me to pursue film in the first place. In the years since its initial release on YouTube, it has gained a small cult following - finally getting a proper big-screen premiere at Planet 9 Film Festival at the Planet Ant Theatre back in January (we won the “Weird and Wacky” Award). Currently, my sibling and I have finished writing the sequel and production should be starting in the next year or so. “Frog Guy” can be found on YouTube and Letterboxd.
“Dear Anne - A Letter to a Friend” was a class project I made during my previous semester for COM 1600. It is a short essay film, an open letter written to a friend of mine who had passed away while I was gone during my first year of university. The visuals are composed entirely of archival footage from various points in film history. Footage from the works of film makers Len Lye, Jean Epstein, Georges Melies, Nevil Maskelyne, Chuck Jones and many others are re-shaped and given new context in order to help express the difficult emotions I was feeling at that time - an attempt to give form to grief through the medium of film. This was a very difficult project, but it has been good to me - allowing myself to break through my comfort zone of wacky surrealist comedies and getting in touch with a new artistic side of me. “Dear Anne,” just recently, was one of the six films picked by the Ann Arbor Film Festival to play in their New Voices Program - which collected student works from various colleges and universities in Michigan in an effort to shine a spotlight on independent student film. Having it play at AAFF was an honor - I’m still trying to get over it. “Dear Anne” is set to be playing in two upcoming festivals as well: the Independent Film Festival of Ypsilanti (IFFY) on April 19, and Detroit’s FREEP Film Festival on April 28.“Dear Anne - A Letter to a Friend” can be found on YouTube, Vimeo and Letterboxd.
What’s your speciality?
I am an amateur director, writer, editor, actor, storyboard artist, and DoP (director of photography). On my personal projects, I tend to do all of the above. I enjoy all aspects of film making - although, my technical knowledge (i.e. equipment handling) is less than spectacular. I have acted in the works of my peers on multiple occasions - most notably being the short film “THOUGHTS ON TIME & LESSONS LEARNED” directed by my friend Victor Martin.
What are some of your proudest achievements in filmmaking and what do you hope to accomplish in the future?
I think my proudest achievements in filmmaking have to be seeing myself grow within the medium, and the recognition I have received/ the people I have had the pleasure to meet. I’m still nowhere near a “perfect” filmmaker, but I am definitely getting closer to a higher level than I used to be. For my final project in COM 1600 (a horror-comedy titled “Wolf Meat”), a lot of the original vision had to be completely reworked on the day of shooting because the weather outside was messing with our equipment. I had to compose an entirely new shot list, plan out new dramatic twists, rework the script to fit within a new environment, new staging, new blocking - it was overwhelming! But, we were able to pull it off - I’m very proud with how fast I had to think and come up with a solution, and I’m very proud of the collaborative energy from my teammates (WSU students Meg Arsenault, Victor Jackson, and Luca Errecalde) which helped with the compromise. I would have never been able to do something like that, say, a year or two ago.
I’m proud of the recognition that my work has claimed - both within film and around it. Thanks to “Frog Guy” and “Dear Anne,” I’ve been able to meet people from all areas of the Michigan Independent Filmmaking scene. Being in the same room with people like Jerrod Willis, Leighton Pierce, Death Cat, Joey Huertas, BURN mARALAGO - it is always staggering to see artists in their natural habitat, and it is a privilege for me to be there. I am also a very active user on Letterboxd and have had the opportunity to befriend many artists through the app. Seeing the work my mutuals make fills me with pride, I just want to keep cheering them on!
Being contacted by Dean Fleischer Camp (the director of Oscar-nominated A24 gem “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”) was a highlight of my life as a filmmaker as well.
What do you want students to know about being a filmmaker?
Stop whatever you are doing right now and make a silly little movie - I promise you, it is the best therapy. Better yet, share it with someone/something you care about. That experience is next to perfect.
Rishi Gudduguriki
(My major) is communication, with a concentration in media arts & studies. (I am a) graduate student (2nd year). I also have a BA in Film from WSU (graduated 2021). I love being on set and making films.
What’s your speciality?
I mainly focus on directing and cinematography, but I have co-produced my two shorts. I have shot a couple of student shorts, and I also assisted with the camera team on other productions, so the camera is my strong suit
What are some of your most notable works?
I finished/directed a film last year called “Delineation” that is currently in its festival run (2 Official Selections, 1 Nominee). My sizzle reel from my cinematography class is currently featured at the Ann Arbor Film Festival New Voices program. I am currently in post-production on another short film that I’m looking to submit to festivals in the summer. That one is called “Akhil & Ben win the Lottery.”
What are some of your proudest achievements in filmmaking and what do you hope to accomplish in the future?
My proudest achievements are being featured in a major festival like the Ann Arbor Film Festival and having my short film selected to be screened in some festivals. I hope to continue to improve myself and my work so that I can screen my films in major festivals. However, I strive to push myself with new boundaries for my own learning/knowledge rather than targeting awards.
What do you want students to know about being a filmmaker?
I would say that if you’re interested in participating in independent shorts, please reach out because we are always looking to grow the small community. Also, I encourage (students) to come support their local filmmakers (and other artists) when there are any public screenings nearby.
Linda Miller
I'm a media arts and studies major with a minor in theatre currently finishing my sophomore year.
What’s your speciality?
I kind of do everything, that’s kind of what my major’s about. I’ll edit, write, film and produce everything.
What are some of your most notable works?
The most notable of my films is currently the one that’s making it through these film festivals. My short film is called “Overwhelmingly Overwhelmed,” and it made it to the Ann Arbor Film Festival and will be showcased at Freep Film festival here in Detroit on April 28.
What are some of your proudest achievements in filmmaking and what do you hope to accomplish in the future?
I think my proudest film is “Overwhelmingly Overwhelmed,” just because of the time it took to think it over and write what I was thinking. I took pen to paper and just wrote whatever I was thinking and because of that I think the film is a little bit vulnerable. But yeah, (“Overwhelmingly Overwhelmed”) making it through these film festivals was a surprise to me because I initially thought it wasn’t that good of a short film.
What do you want students to know about being a filmmaker?
I think any film student here making their art needs all the support they can get when their films make it to festivals. It really makes a difference and it means a lot.
Andrew Shea
(I’m a) film production major. I'd like WSU students to know that they are not alone in their beliefs.
What’s your speciality?
Within film I direct, write, edit and shoot.
What are some of your most notable works?
Some notable films I’ve made are “The Digital Hand” and “Exterior Lines,” two projects that display my cinematography skills.
What are some of your proudest achievements in filmmaking and what do you hope to accomplish in the future?
Every year, I hope my projects get more interesting. In the future, I hope to create progressively larger films, hopefully better ones, at that!
What do you want students to know about being a filmmaker?
Some advice I’d like to give to WSU film students: begin experimenting yesterday. As a film student, you will always be playing catch-up, so don’t neglect the tenets of art. That is, we must create new and interesting things wherever we go. Take risks before it’s too late.
Vincent Renard
I am a junior transfer student majoring in film.
What’s your speciality?
I've been both behind and in front of the camera ever since my friends and I began making films, but I feel as if I really came into my own with the camera. Cinematography is my favorite aspect of filmmaking, not only because of the precision, or lack thereof, and skill that is required to make a film look cohesive, but also because of the amount of expression and emotion one can evoke through the frame. A strong visual language in a film goes a long way for me, and many of my favorite films contain imagery that enhances the themes or subtext at play. Long story short, behind the camera is my happy place!
What are some of your most notable works?
Currently, My most recent film is a documentary short titled “Reaching Out.” It was completed in October of 2022 as an assignment for my COM1600 class. It's an essay film that deals with man's parasitic relationship with nature and the abuse of power we have on the planet, while also showing some of the ways that nature starts to fight back.
What are some of your proudest achievements in filmmaking and what do you hope to accomplish in the future?
In early March 2023, “Reaching Out” was screened at the Ann Arbor Film Festival as part of their New Voices program. That alone was a huge honor, and frankly my imposter syndrome still has yet to wear off! Also, my film has been accepted into the Ypsilanti Film Festival, where it will play during the week of April 19, as well as at the FREEP Film Festival, where a screening will be held on April 28 at the science center downtown. Never in a million years did I think that any work of mine would receive any sort of festival attention this early into my career but I'm eternally grateful, nonetheless! My aspirations for the future would be to become as thoroughly studied as I can within the realm of cinematography and hopefully work up to a Director of Photography position on film sets..
What do you want students to know about being a filmmaker?
Independent student films are, in many cases, the jumping off points for so many of the world's most brilliant artists and filmmakers. If any WSU student is interested in helping a fellow student's film get made, either as a crew position or actor, I implore them to go for it! It's a great opportunity for both parties, and more often than not, seeing the film all finished and edited is a wildly rewarding feeling.
