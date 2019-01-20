With winter in full swing, many students are dreading the long walk to class in the cold, snowy weather. Luckily, there’s a variety of inexpensive cafes on and around campus, which makes finding a warm cup of hot chocolate between classes is easy.
Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company
Monday–Thursday 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Friday 7 a.m. to midnight
Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight
Sunday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: 3965 Woodward Ave.
Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company is a coffee shop located near campus that offers coffee, food, alcohol and of course hot chocolate. With many available seating options, the location serves as a frequent study area for students.
Assistant manager Adam Garcia said the process of making their seasonal drink is what sets Great Lakes Coffee’s hot chocolate apart from the rest.
“I think we have great hot chocolate here. We start by sweetening the milk, and then add a rich German chocolate to give the hot chocolate its taste,” Garcia said. “We’re big on tasting notes here being a coffee shop, so being able to taste the chocolate is important.”
For the Love of Sugar
Monday–Thursday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Friday–Saturday 9 a.m. to midnight
Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 100 Erskine St.
The name says it all. For the Love of Sugar offers a wide variety of sweets, but the coffee shop is widely known for its macarons and cakes.
Many students, like public health major Brianna Coffman, visit the coffee shop for a quick bite to satisfy to their sweet tooth. They can also warm up with a hot chocolate.
“I absolutely love For the Love of Sugar,” Coffman said. “They have a great selection of macarons and pastries there, and they pair so well with their hot chocolate. I always try to go on my break between classes because their hot chocolate helps make the cold walk to class a little better,” Coffman added.
Starbucks in the Student Center
Monday–Thursday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Address: 5221 Gullen Mall
With Starbucks offering a variety of holiday flavors, such as caramel brulée, snickerdoodle and toasted white chocolate mocha, students have many flavors of hot chocolate to choose from.
While there are multiple locations on campus, the Starbucks inside the Student Center is convenient for many students due to its location. Its location on the first floor of the Student Center offers many places to sit, allowing students to socialize with friends or study.
WSU senior psychology student Xhenis Brahimi says her favorite hot drink is the snickerdoodle hot chocolate.
“I love getting the snickerdoodle hot chocolate from Starbucks,” Brahimi said. “Although it’s usually busy whenever I go to the Student Center one, it’s worth the wait.”
New Order Coffee Roasters
Monday–Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Address: 3100 Woodward Ave.
New Order Coffee Roasters offers a uniquely bright environment that differs from the aesthetics of other coffee shops. Located near WSU’s medical school, New Order Coffee offers a unique place to enjoy a hot chocolate during the cold winter months.
“I usually get a black tea lemonade from New Order Coffee, but because of the cold weather, I’ve been enjoying their hot chocolate,” Natalia Zielinski said, a WSU psychology student.
Zielinski appreciates all of the sweet details added to the hot chocolate, she said.
“My favorite part of their hot chocolate is the candy cane bits that they put on top of the whipped cream that gives the drink a holiday feel,” Zielinski said.
Dunkin’ Donuts
Monday–Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Address: 5284 Anthony Wayne Drive
Dunkin’ Donuts is located inside Towers Residential Suites. Its convenient location makes it a staple among students. With its thousands of flavor combinations, Dunkin’ Donuts offers many different variations to their hot chocolate to satisfy any craving.
WSU nursing major Savannah Morris explained why she enjoys Dunkin’ Donuts’ hot chocolate.
“They offer so many different flavor options that let you customize your hot chocolate the way that you want it,” Savannah Morris said, WSU nursing major. “What’s even better is the inexpensive price, without sacrificing quality.”
Photos by Jonathan Deschaine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.