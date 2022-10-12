Several fine arts students from the Department of Art and Art History practiced their mural painting skills last weekend with a chalk mural in front of the Art Building.
The project, “Envisioning the Future, Wayne State University Street Painting Festival,” was in collaboration with Wayne State Galleries and students enrolled in the Introduction to Mural Painting and Advanced Mural Painting classes.
Art professor Margi Weir said the project was intended for students to work on their teamwork skills, as they learn the differences between mural and canvas painting.
“It’s a different type of painting,” Weir said. “It’s often collaborative, which is something most artists don’t have a great deal of familiarity with. You also have to learn how to write a proposal, figure out the materials, and you also often have to work with a committee that will give you feedback. These are all things that you normally wouldn’t have to do as a painter.”
Students John Avery, Jacob Peltz, Kaleigh Blevins, John Gray, Mary Hodges, Melissa Lewis, Christina Moore, Diana Garcia and Daisy Rivas-Rocha were the nine featured public sidewalk muralists in the project.
Each student designed their own sidewalk square based on their portrayal of the prompt, “Envisioning the Future.”
Peltz said the prompt was vague enough that it allowed for the artists to show insight into how they view their world, which isn’t possible when painting alone.
“Usually I’m in full charge of my ideas because I have to make everything from scratch. So when I have to bend that, it’s different, but it’s nice because it makes you realize your own personal biases. When you see what other people find inspiration from or lean into compositionally, you realize that you don’t have the only perspective,” Peltz said.
Some students were inspired by adverse outcomes of the future, like a poor economy or loneliness, while others were inspired by the growth of nature, music, cars, inner-peace and community.
Garcia said it was a challenge to think of concepts that were inspiring enough for the prompt.
“At first I was going to go for something realistic, but then I just changed it around and envisioned it in a good light. I guess that’s where the color scheme came from too,” Garcia said.
For most of the students, this was their first time working on a mural. Moore said completing the chalk mural came with its challenges, but was rewarding.
“It’s a lot harder mapping out the proportions because this is like 16 by 6-feet and usually you have an 11 by 8-inch square paper. It’s definitely a different experience but I like it,” Moore said. “It’s cool seeing my artwork this big.”
Students integrated ways to ease the chalk painting process by using spray bottles to blend colors and knee pads to kneel on the sidewalk for a longer time, Moore said. She said using water helped the chalk stick to the pavement.
“If you draw with chalk, it goes away, but it stays on the piece if you use water and it makes it a lot more vibrant too,” Moore said. “I usually work with my iPad so you can blend things on apps, but with this you have to manually scrub it.”
Each artist is at a different level of drawing and painting experience, so each of the nine sidewalk squares in the project were unique but similar, Weir said.
She said working on the project as a team can help students to better understand how public murals come to life.
“This gives the students experience dealing with a theme, experience dealing with something larger than an easel painting and experience working in the public instead of in the studio or in the privacy of their own homes,” Weir said. “These are all parts of being a mural painter.”
Shawntay Lewis is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Shawntay Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.