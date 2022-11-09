After their debut at the Detroit Institute of Music Education’s The Underground Detroit in May, pop punk band ‘drive safe!’ hasn’t stopped performing.
The group has since performed at venues across Detroit, including Armageddon Beach Party Lounge and Sanctuary Detroit in Hamtramck.
Senior music technology major Kevin DeClaire was in a metal rock band for about two years before shifting into a solo act.
“I was a solo act for around a year, I wrote indie pop music and eventually found my love for heavier rock and searched for a band again,” said DeClaire.
According to DeClaire, he missed the energy of being in a band.
“I had been writing and releasing music under a different name for a while, and I had missed the energy that comes from playing in a band, so I approached the three other members because I knew of their talent and vibe,” said DeClaire. “They were all on board and it has been smooth running ever since.”
Jake Yankee, senior criminal justice major and music technology minor, knew DeClaire prior to the band, but met the two other members because of it.
“When I was first approached by Kevin, who I was already friends with before the inception of drivesafe, he asked me to play drums for live performances of his solo music…,” said Yankee. “I should also mention, through drive safe!, it is how I met Zach and Nathan, our guitar and bassist!”
Zack Newood, guitarist and back-up vocalist from Oakland University, is the band’s producer.
“When it comes (to) the actual music, Kevin writes everything for the most part. My involvement is offering suggestions here and there and then ultimately producing it on the computer for the listener,” said Newood.
Newood said he joined the band to continue his music career and branch out in genre.
“I decided to join because I was really interested in producing music and continuing my music career,” said Newood. “I was in Unknown Neighbors and wanted to broaden my creative taste from the alt rock that I produced prior.”
DeClaire said he pulls inspiration from bands like Fall Out Boy, Heart Attack Man, Mom Jeans and Third Eye Blind when he writes music.
“We cultivate drive safe! sound from many sources, specifically in the pop punk/emo realm,” said DeClaire.
He said each band member adds their own unique touch to the songs.
“This can include exciting and creative musical sections from Zack, high energy and passionate drum sequences from Jake, or rock solid bass riffing from Nathan,” DeClaire said.
DeClaire said the band’s name is meant to cultivate a positive message about respecting others as a driver on the road.
“The name ‘drive safe!’ originated from me mulling over potential band names for a long time,” DeClaire said. “I noticed in my day-to-day life I was saying the phrase more frequently and I thought it was a fun band name with a built-in good message.”
Yankee said he liked the name because of the meaning.
“I-94 is crazy, we all need to calm down and spread the safe driving message,” said Yankee.
DeClaire said the band is currently working on a few things, and they are excited to share it with listeners.
“Our next performance is not live, it is an in-studio recording session led by our friend Nathan,” he said. “We hope to release these sessions as well as new music very soon. We are quite excited and optimistic for the future!”
He said the band is excited to continue making music, and they hope to attract a unique fan base.
“Our goals as a band are to have fun and generate good vibes and inclusion,” DeClaire said. “We look to create a fan base of all sorts, mainly those who like good fun music.”
Marina Johnson is a news correspondent for The South End. She can be reached at newsreportertse2@gmail.com.
Cover photo provided by Kevin DeClaire.
