“Tuesday Movies on Keast,” a free summer movie series hosted by the Dean of Students Office, kicks off Tuesday at 9 p.m.
The movies series, which is open to the public, will feature movies twice a month on Tuesdays on Keast Commons, located between Chatsworth Apartments and Anthony Wayne Drive.
Kicking off the lineup is “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” directed by John Francis Daley and Johnathan Goldstein and starring Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez and Sophia Lillis. Released in March, the story follows characters from the popular Dungeons and Dragons board game in an epic adventure.
Dean of Students David Stauss said Tuesday, “Movies on Keast” are a way for both students and the surrounding campus community to enjoy great PG-13 movies for free.
“What we wanted to do was try and keep student activities going throughout the summer and provide opportunities for the campus community to enjoy campus life,” Strauss said. “But then we also thought based on the success of the movies in the New Center Park and Campus Martius, why don’t we offer them to the community?”
Strauss said part of the decision to host the movie nights on Tuesdays is due in part to the summer programs taking place at WSU.
“There are the summer momentum programs that Warrior 360 is doing where students can come on Tuesdays and each Tuesday has a particular student success skill developing theme,” Strauss said. “That way they can come for the day and stick around for the movie at night.”
Strauss said he will be in attendance for some movie nights and is most excited for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”
Junior engineering major Matt Bradley said the movie he is most looking forward to seeing is “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”
“I saw it when it first came out and I thought it was awesome,” Bradley said. “I think I’ve finally convinced my friends to come see it with me now since it will be free and so convenient.”
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” will be playing in Keast Commons on July 25 at 9 p.m.
Freshman English major Val Ricci said they are glad to see more affordable ways for students to find entertainment around campus during the summer semester.
“There really aren’t many movie theaters around Detroit, so finding a way to watch some current movies without driving out to the suburbs is great,” Ricci said. “If they offered that during the school year I think that it would definitely be popular.”
Ricci said the movie they are most looking forward to seeing is “The Little Mermaid,” which will be playing on August 22.
A full summer lineup for “Tuesday Movies on Keast” can be found on the WSU events calendar.
Graphic provided by Wayne State Dean of Students Office.
