A group of emerging Detroit artists hosted a “Before the Fame” concert at southwest Detroit’s El Club on Friday.
Performers included Detroit rappers Daboat, WhiteRoseMoxie, Ace, Caleb, Tae Prince, Dior June, Kev and Whu Else among others.
Concert co-host Devonte Graham said the concert served as a place for alternative hip-hop rappers to envision their futures. Graham said the night was fun with an environment of Detroiters on stage and in the audience.
RJ Hardamon, known professionally as WhiteRoseMoxie, is one of the most recent rising artists who performed.
Hardamon applied to Assemble Sound’s residency program in 2020, an artist development company aimed to promote rising artists in Detroit. According to the official website, the program provides musicians with the technology and studio space to create music.
“It was crazy the whole process,” Hardamon said.
Blake Taylor, known professionally as Daboat, said he met Hardamon in 2020 and began recording music with Assemble Sound around the same time.
Taylor said he performed at the venue in February, but the audience at Friday’s performance gave a different atmosphere.
“Performing was a nice experience and good vibe, the crowd was different with its energy. This concert was different from the last concert because I'm more experienced,” Taylor said.
Taylor said the Sound Residency allowed him another outlet to improve creatively in preparation for the concert.
“The music leading up to that point was solidified for the show. New music was made for the show,” Taylor said. “I was hyped for the show and it inspired me.”
Taylor said El Club reached out to him to do another concert prior to Friday’s “Before the Fame” concert series.
Each performance was filled with energy with the crescendo coming from WhiteRoseMoxie.
Psychedelic hip-hop instrumentals filled the room and heads bobbing back and forth, people jumping up and down during WhiteRoseMoxie’s set.
Aaron Simpson, stage name Ace, said this was his first time performing for such a long set.
“It was fuel to keep working and I appreciate having friends that put me in position to get me to where I wanna be…It was a kick starter to my work ethic,” said Simpson.
Simpson is also a member of Sound Assemble’s residency program and said it’s helped connect the artists with one another.
“I met Boat through a mutual friend through a shoot and we talked about music and made music together the same day. I met Moxie through Boat then we started working at the residency, then I applied and got in the residency,” Simpson said.
“You don’t know what can happen after this, everything can get so big,” Simpson said. “Some people can stop making music but we won’t.”
Wayne State student John Sanford is a close friend of Hardamon and said it’s amazing to watch his friend’s music careers take off so quickly.
“It’s very exciting, being there from the beginning and being on the outside you get to see everything, the mistakes…it’s really crazy that we are here now,” Sanford said. “In the beginning we expected things to skyrocket but not this fast this deep, it’s changed my life being able to see it. . .”
Cardien Stephens is a contributing writer to The South End. He can be reached at hd9161@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Blake Taylor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.