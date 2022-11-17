Feminist Leaders on Campus held a body positivity fashion show as part of their week-long celebration of Women’s Empowerment Week in the Student Center on Wednesday.
According to the WSU FLOC Instagram, the fashion show was meant to demonstrate a message of acceptance and encouragement for all body types, so students were encouraged to wear clothing items that made them feel comfortable.
The organization hosted various events throughout the week, including a feminism intersectionality roundtable and is planning an open mic night in the Student Center on Thursday at 7 p.m.
FLOC board member Melinda Rogers said conversations around body positivity promote confidence through clothing.
“We just really want to put the idea out that you can be comfortable in what you’re wearing and what you look like and just show it off on our runway and have a good time,” Rogers said.
Rogers walked the cat-walk at Wednesday’s fashion show wearing sweatpants, sneakers and a tank top.
“I would say that we’re really just here to get people confident in what they’re wearing,” Rogers said.
Rogers said FLOC is part of a movement to reshape the attitude about body types or appearances in students at WSU.
A study from the Industrial Psychiatry Journal found that 13% of female college students are dissatisfied with their body image. According to the study, a more positive body image perception improves overall general and mental health.
FLOC board member Mia Simon said
“It’s very important because a lot of the time growing up, for myself and I’m sure for other girls and women, you always felt like you had to fit this certain mold where you had to be supermodel skinny,” Simon said. “You couldn’t be too tall, you couldn’t be too short, you couldn’t have certain things on your body without having other things.”
Other WSU students shared the similar sentiments during FLOC Women’s Empowerment Week. Senior Madeline Douglas said she believes that promoting body positivity can positively impact society.
“Seeing the acceptance of all different body types is really empowering,” Douglas said. “I think that I’ve become more confident in how I look because of this new wave of people trying to challenge social norms and be accepting of everyone no matter what they look like.”
Simon said representation of diverse people, body types and fashion might help create an environment that is supportive of women.
“I feel like it’s important to create an atmosphere where women and girls especially can see themselves in somebody else who’s being confident in their body,” Simon said. “And, if they don’t see that, especially if they can’t identify with that body type, then they’re not going to feel like they have an opportunity to be confident.”
Faith Swanson is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at faith.swawnson@wayne.edu.
