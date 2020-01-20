Tune in every week to read about events happening on campus and in the city that you don’t want to miss.
National Day of Healing from Racism - Tuesday, Jan. 21: The Detroit Equity Lab is bringing people together to heal from racism, to support those impacted by it and tp build inclusion at WSU and beyond. Associate Provost for Diversity and Inclusion Dr. Marquita Chamblee, mental health practitioner and educator Violeta Donawa and Co-Founder & Community Engagement Director of Muslim Anti-Racism Collaborative will be speaking throughout the day. The event will close with a performance from WSU Freedom Players, an ensemble of WSU’s Black Theater and Dance Program. National Day of Healing from Racism will take place from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Student Center.
https://www.facebook.com/events/599847474092442/
WinterFest - Wednesday, Jan. 22: Looking to get involved in different clubs and organizations at WSU? Well, then you’re not going to want to miss WinterFest. From 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Student Center Ballroom, students will have the opportunity to learn more about different student organizations from their members. Please stop and say hello to fellow South End writers at our table!
Ferndale Blues & Music Festival - Friday, Jan. 24: For nine days in the dead of winter, Ferndale will be taken over by the blues. Music will be pouring out of bars, restaurants and community centers to highlight local talent and businesses. All of the proceeds will go to Ferndale Youth Assistance.
https://visitdetroit.com/event/ferndale-blues-music-festival/
Shen Yun 2020 World Tour - Saturday, Jan. 25: Returning to the Detroit Opera House, Shen Yun takes audiences back to the world of ancient China. A live orchestra, intricate costumes and high tech backdrops combined with the art of classical Chinese dance makes for an entertaining and captivating show.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/shen-yun-2020-world-tour-detroit-mi-tickets-75620949295
Detroit Mansions Bus Tour - Saturday, Jan. 25: Take a tour of two different historical mansions from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Each stop will consist of a conversation with the homeowners and a tour of the mansion.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/explore-detroit-detroit-mansions-bus-tour-tickets-86407419919
