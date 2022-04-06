From Ireland and Germany to the United States and the United Arab Emirates, third-year fashion merchandising major Dawson Malone grew up in a world of different cultures and fashion styles.
Malone turned his trained eye for fashion into a self-titled clothing label this past year. He said moving frequently for his dad’s job led him to draw inspiration from the various places he lived in to form a unique style.
“Seeing all those different cultures and different walks of life really formed me into what I wear today,” he said. “I feel like I take a little inspiration from everywhere I go.”
He was always intrigued by fashion but didn’t know at first if he wanted to pursue it as a career, he said.
“I had always been interested in clothes ever since I was a little kid, but it didn’t really start to grow into what it is today until my senior year of high school in Ireland,” Malone said. “I had an art class and part of our final was putting together an exhibition and I made two pieces of clothing for it. After that I started to get into more designers and things like that and it grew into what it is now essentially.”
Malone launched his label in summer 2021, with a focus on gender-neutral garments to flatter all body types. His meticulous and unique approach is one of the reasons he chose to start a self-titled label, he said.
“I didn’t think that I could express my designs through a different name. I wanted it to be me, like my designs and what I create, not like the format all the other brands are following,” Malone said. “I want my work to be known for me essentially.”
Fellow Detroit fashion designer Julian Van Houzen said more brands should be following Malone’s example.
“The entire fashion industry has traditionally been based on size, looks, and gender, which does more harm than good for people’s self esteem and ultimately skews societal norms in a negative way,” Van Houzen said. “There’s a lot of kids out there having a hard enough time understanding their body type or struggling to figure out their personal style, I don’t think we need to add more pressure by telling them that they shouldn't wear something because it’s for another gender.”
The label’s first release was a pair of black nylon shorts in August 2021, which featured 10 functional pockets with hidden zippers and flaps. The shorts were sold on the label’s website for $70, with three sizes ranging for different body types.
“I like to create clothes that can be worn by both men and women,” Malone said. “It’s all based on the construction, fabrics, shape, and how it fits on the person’s body. Construction is the most essential thing I focus on for my line.”
Mallory Castor, a model and friend of Malone’s since fifth grade, lent her modeling experience for the first release’s photoshoot in August 2021, she said.
“The pair of shorts that I modeled are my personal favorite because they appeal to all sexes and all occasions,” Castor said. “You could wear them to go swimming, on a hike, or even a night out on the town. His pieces can be dressed up or down and have an endless range of styling options.”
While gender-neutral clothing is becoming more common in the fashion industry, many mainstream companies still use binary gender classifications for clothing. Malone said he wants to change this standard with his label.
Malone has faced obstacles in creating clothing for various physiques, he said.
“Everyone’s body is different,” he said. “So it is definitely a challenge to try and include everybody, since there are so many diverse body types, but I’m learning as I go. I’m about to release my second product and am trying to get a bunch of different sizes that are flattering to all body types. It can be pretty difficult.”
Van Houzen said making full cut and sew pieces with specific sourced fabrics, dyes, and hardware is complex, especially when making clothes to suit all genders and body types.
The label’s second drop, will be the “Essential Tee,” a lightweight and breathable, yet durable, basic tank top for various occasions. The top will come in white, black and brown and will be available in a wide range of sizes. The release is set to take place in mid-April.
Castor said the label is not comparable to other brands.
“I don’t consider his work to be just simple pieces of clothing,” she said. “Each piece is a complex and intricate piece of artwork with loads of thought and consideration incorporated into their design.”
Malone said his main goal is to have at least two drops this year, but he isn’t in a hurry.
“Something about me is I don’t want to rush anything. I definitely don’t want to be known for rushing drops just to sell stuff,” he said. “I want to put time and effort into a product and make sure that it’s perfect when I release it.”
The shorts from the label’s first drop are still available for purchase online. Malone said they will be sold at a discounted rate following the release of the “Essential Tee.”
Those interested can keep up to date on the latest updates by following the Dawson Malone label on Instagram and checking out its website. Malone said shoppers should keep an eye out for another drop late this year.
Theresa De Benedetti is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at theresadebenedetti@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Dawson Malone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.