Tune in every week to read about events you don’t want to miss that are happening on campus and in the city.
FREE Cookie Day - Tuesday, Sept. 10: Who would say no to free food? Stop by Gullen Mall and Merrick Street at 11 a.m. for your free cookie by D’Vine Cookies, while supplies last.
Let’s Rap - Tuesday, Sept. 10: The Brotherhood, a student organization for male students of color, hosts monthly open mic nights on campus, giving artists the opportunity to express themselves in front of their peers. Stop by the stage in the basement of the Student Center from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. to share a song, recite a poem, drop some bars or just enjoy time with friends.
Student Organization Day - Wednesday, Sept. 11: Missed Festifall? Do you want to hear more about clubs on campus? This is your chance! Come out to Gullen Mall on campus between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. to sign up for organizations and to get some free merch!
Silent Disco Fitness - Thursday, Sept. 12: Try out a Detroit fitness experience at the Gabriel Richard Park on the Riverfront. Fitness instructors will be directing participants to dance to specified playlists designed for a lower body and core-strengthening workout. To reserve your $5 ticket, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/switchtm-tickets-71539333071?aff=efbeventtix&fbclid=IwAR3lRY6amEnoqLbLNJRkSrMQBmfs1p77TSsEv3Pe1AzaAsITYPsqGSRQmxI.
Detroit Shetown Film Festival - Thursday, Sept. 12 through Sept. 15: Cinema Detroit will host their second annual film festival centered around female driven performances in movie-making, both in front of and behind the camera. This year’s festival will include screenings, director panels and other events to celebrate women in cinema.
Website: https://www.detroitshetownfilmfestival.com/2019-screening-schedule
The Great American Lobster Fest - Friday, Sept. 13 through Sept. 15: The Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival returns to Hart Plaza this weekend. Live lobster flown in from the East Coast will be at the center of the event along with musical performances, craft vendors and fun for family and friends alike. There’s plenty of non-seafood related dishes for everyone!
Website: https://www.americanlobsterfest.com
Tour de Troit - Saturday, Sept. 14: Enjoy a bike ride across Detroit, which spans 25.6 miles, and allows you to explore the city’s historic streets and sights. There’s also a 62 miles option if you’re feeling competitive. The Tour de Troit starts and finished at Roosevelt Park, located at Michigan Avenue and Fourteenth Street in Corktown, according to their webstie. For tickets and more information on the 18th Annual Tour de Troit, visit https://tour-de-troit.org/tour-de-troit/?fbclid=IwAR396egV4FKEiy_Q0AVQheD9WuqPNa83_IkkFAonLAd6ZVoH94lSmyXjQQA.
Malak Silmi is the news editor of The South End. She can be reached at newseditortse@gmail.com
