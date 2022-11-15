Wayne State’s Department of Music is holding recitals for students to display their skills now that concert operations have returned to in-person performances.
University Orchestra, WSU choirs, Wind Symphony and Concert Band were some of the ensembles that held recitals in October at the Schaver Music Recital Hall and Community Arts Building.
“A lot of them (ensembles) will have two or three concerts throughout the semester,”
Academic Services Officer III Paul Bishop said. “Usually they’ll hit in the middle of the semester, which is why we’re so busy here in week nine. And then at the end of the semester in December, we’ll have concerts almost every night.”
Bishop said the department is encouraging in-person ensemble participation.
“Through the pandemic we lost students, so the pandemic really affected us,” Bishop said. “So if you think about it, being part of the campus more, where people that are not necessarily music majors are participating in the ensembles and participating by being in the audience is a way that we can stay relevant.”
Ensemble recitals were replaced with virtual, live-streamed performances during the pandemic, he said.
Bishop said the department is continuing to update its technology, such as speakers and projectors, with plans to continue live streaming performances from the Schaver Music Recital Hall.
“The live streaming started with COVID,” Bishop said. “So we’ve been trying to update this place and just make it better for our concerts, for the people using it and also for the people running the production.”
WSU Director of Bands Douglas Bianchi said recitals are an essential part, also known as the “sine qua non”, of learning music performance, which is not exclusive to WSU.
“The process is not unique to Wayne State,” Bianchi said. “Almost every music major participated in solo and ensemble festivals while in junior high and high school as chamber and solo music performance is seen as an important training tool for all musicians regardless of age and skill level.”
Students enrolled in the Music Performance Bachelor degree program, as well as Jazz Studies and Graduate Performance majors, are required to perform a soloist recital their junior and senior year. Junior recitals are 30 minutes and senior recitals are 60 minutes long.
Bianchi said learning to perform in a soloist recital can take hours of meticulous training for students.
“The experience is intense and the training, rigorous. It’s not for everyone,” Bianchi said. “To perform as a soloist is demanding, so the experience of performing solo recitals is seen as the best way to train a performing musician.”
Bishop said students deserve the opportunity to perform in an in-person setting because of the lively experience it can provide.
“It’s the energy that you can’t feel that exclusively with a live stream,” Bishop said. “To hear the applause and to see your family and friends in the audience because ultimately, it’s a gathering.”
Senior vocal performance major Stephen Riesen is holding his solo senior recital on Nov. 16, featuring works from Bach, Mozart, DiChiera and other selected pieces.
“Preparing for my Senior Recital took a lot of work and revision. I spent hours going over lyrics and diction to make sure I had the most ideal approach to each song so I could get through a full hour,” Riesen said.
Riesen has performed in seven recitals, including voice area recitals and one junior recital.
“Performing and preparing for the recitals helped me understand the amount of work, technique, and artistry it takes to give a convincing, powerful performance on stage,” Riesen said.
Bishop said the energy that in-person recitals can provide to student musicians is a factor that the Music Department can utilize to be more involved on campus. He said he is looking forward to providing opportunities for students across all colleges.
“It (in-person recitals) creates that sense of community,” he said. “You don’t want music to be isolated solely on the internet. You want it to be part of the community, both Detroit and the campus. For the future of this department, that’s going to be very important for us to be part of the campus culture.”
Shawntay Lewis is the arts and entertainment editor for The South End. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Shawntay Lewis.
