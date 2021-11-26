The James Pearson Duffy Department of Art and Art History is currently hosting the 2021 WSU Mobile Arts Workshop Exhibition.
The virtual exhibition began on Oct. 1 and is based on two-day drawing workshops the department held with Detroit youth in July and August, according to Wayne State Galleries. The workshops were held at Balduck Park, Farwell Recreation Center, Palmer Park and the Patton Recreation Center.
Tom Pyrzewski, WSU director of galleries and special programming and co-coordinator for the workshops, said the goal was to make art more accessible to local youth of varying ages.
“It’s important to the community, this project…teaching design fundamentals and principles, and what abstract art is, what contemporary art is,” Pyrezewski said. “Our target is typically youth 12 to 18 years old, and that’s such a pivotal moment at that age and sometimes they don’t have access to art programs where they can showcase their talent.”
During the workshops, participants learned about abstract art concepts and basic design fundamentals by studying a range of works from well-known artists.
“Laura Makar and Evan Condron had the brilliant idea of turning (the workshops) into a sort of game, where the kids paired up, sat across from one another and described their chosen paintings for their partners,” Martin said.
Graduate student Elise Martin said she helped facilitate the workshops.
“Mobile Arts is really unique in that they bring immersive and exciting art activities right into the neighborhoods they serve,” Martin said.
Makar said the workshops included group activities.
“The project was (that) each participant was to select an artwork that they, through their partner, would really enjoy or be inspired by and it was almost like an art game,” Makar said. “They would describe the piece to the best of their understanding and pick either color or shapes or forms, and then the other participant would draw it, and then they would flip.”
Participants consulted the work of professional artists from across the U.S. for inspiration, Makar said.
“We found Detroit-based artists, we found New York-based artists, California, everyone,” Makar said. “It was popular. We had binders and they would flip through them for 10 minutes, not able to decide because some of them may not go to galleries and museums.”
The youth were passionate about this activity, Makar said.
“They were just really excited to flip through the books. You could see when they were flipping through, all of sudden their eyes would get big and it was like Christmas-time, that moment of happiness,” Makar said.
Detroit Parks and Recreation, the Carr Center and the Detroit Institute of Arts provided live music during the workshops, Pyrzewski said.
Condron said that participants seemed particularly drawn to the art of Anita Bates, lecturer and Visual Arts Education program director at WSU.
“We had like five kids at least at one of the sessions using her (Bates’) work for inspiration,” Condron said. “I thought that was a cool connection that kids from Detroit are drawn to a Detroit artist.”
The workshops were a positive opportunity for the Art Department to support local youth, Makar said.
“There’s art in Detroit and (the workshops) just kind of allow them to see what’s out there, besides going to maybe a museum or other galleries,” Makar said. “Even if they’re not familiar with it, you can take your passion and make these really great pieces for artwork."
The 2021 WSU Mobile Arts Workshop Exhibition runs until Jan. 7, 2022.
Katherine Stozicki is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg8319@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by The James Pearson Duffy Department of Art and Art History.
