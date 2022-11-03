Wayne State’s Native American Student Organization and the Native Development Network Learning Community has partnered to host their first round dance Saturday.
NASO President Alexis Estes of the Lower Brule Sioux Tribe said NASO partnered with WSU’s Office of Multicultural Student Engagement to provide traditional Native American elements for the event.
“This (the event) is to help other students who may not have experienced a round dance before,” Estes said. “And help them feel more comfortable in joining the round dance circle; the idea is to have a couple of experienced dancers who will help them feel more comfortable out there.”
Estes said this round dance will feature learning and practicing powwow steps and dance moves.
The dance exhibition will feature dancers Ria Thundercloud of Ho-Chunk and Sandia Pueblo and Beedoskah Stonefish of Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa, Chippewa Indians and Walpole Island First Nation. As well as a performance from Harvey Dreaver of Cree of Big River First Nations.
Thundercloud said this is her first round dance and she is traveling from South Dakota to attend it.
“We do a lot of traveling,” Thundercloud said. “It's pretty normal for Indian country to travel certain distances and it's a very communal environment for us.”
Estes said NASO is hosting the round dance because November is National Native American Heritage Month.
“Round dances are usually held within a tribal community where people have experienced this many times before and are generally more comfortable dancing or adding in their own songs,” Estes said. “The idea is that we’re adapting to being in an educational institute and being able to provide something like this for cultural awareness for the campus community.”
Estes said it is customary for women to wear long skirts and dresses but any shoe wear is acceptable.
“I’ll probably wear moccasins because it feels good,” Thundercloud said. “When you do wear moccasins they say you’re massaging Mother Earth when you are dancing.”
Estes said there will be a potluck, feast bundle, activities and a Food as Medicine workshop to accompany the dance exhibitions.
Joseph Skunk of Lower Brule Sioux Tribe will be leading the Food as Medicine workshop, which Thundercloud said hold an important connection for the indigenous community.
“There will be the food sovereignty class (food as medicine workshop) which is pretty exciting because I think it's as interconnected as well to the round dance because food is such a love language of indigenous people,” Thundercloud said.
Estes said the idea of a feast bundle is to help reduce waste.
“A feast bundle is that we're just wanting people to bring in their own reusable plates or bowls,” Estes said. “So that they can come grab the food, but then have their own cup that they can wash out afterward.”
Vice President of NASO Michael Braun said the event will be a time of healing.
“So as an indigenous people gathering, this is a way of healing and medicine by being together, sharing our culture and sharing laughs,” Braun said.
Estes said the event is open to children and the community.
“It provides a community for our children because it does take a village and see these things growing up so that they're really proud of who they are,” Thundercloud said.
Estes said they have invited other local universities to the event as well.
“The idea is to be very inclusive and help all people feel welcome,” Estes said. “And then to maybe correct any stereotypes about the indigenous culture by coming to an event like this.”
The round dance will be held at the College of Education Building Lower Level Rm. 10 and 30 on Saturday, Nov. 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m..
Grace Reyes is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at gracereyes@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Alexis Estes.
