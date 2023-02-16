Wayne State’s University Press, an urban publisher of revered books and journals, has been a staple of WSU’s campus community since its founding in 1941. Most recently the Press has reopened its student internships opportunities to continue its publishing of Detroit-centered works.
Director of WSU Press Stephanie Williams said WSUP has reintroduced opportunities for student internships after suspending them due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We have recently resumed student work at the press. We offer an acquisitions department internship focused on people from communities historically excluded from work in book publishing,” Williams said, “and have resumed our work-study positions.”
Sophomore Rebecca Schwartz, who is currently working towards fulfilling her dual degree in criminal justice and Spanish, said WSUP is a great addition to the campus.
“I think The Press helps establish the reputation of the university because it associates WSU with a publisher and helps expand educational opportunities,” Schwartz said. “I think that having a press on campus gives students access to additional published academic and scholarly works.”
Schwartz said she is intrigued by the benefits the press provides students in allowing them to learn about publishing.
“As someone who wants to publish research in the future, and eventually be a published author, the press has a lot of opportunities for me,” Schwartz said.
Beyond providing opportunities for advancing research, WSUP promotes many of its own works, publishing approximately 40 books and 11 journals per year. Williams said many of WSUP’s publications highlight the city of Detroit.
“Recently, we’ve published… a children’s picture book called ‘Nothing Special,’ which celebrates a summer tradition that developed out of The Great Migration,” Williams said, “and our forthcoming anthology ‘The Lyric Essay as Resistance: Truth from the Margins’ will be a foundational text for writers, literature students, activists and readers for decades to come.”
WSUP Sales and Marketing Manager Traci Cothran, said one of WSUP’s latest books, “Hadha Baladuna: Arab American Narratives of Boundary and Belonging,” by Ghassan Zheineddine, Nabeel Abraham and Sally Howell, does a good job of representing Arab Americans in literature.
“(The book is) a collection of diverse narratives from metro Detroit Arab Americans. As these voices are underrepresented in book publishing, we are especially pleased to release this work!
‘Hadha Baladuna’ (‘this is our country’) was voted just one of twenty ‘Michigan Notable Books for 2023’ by the Library of Michigan,”Cothran said.
Another book, “The Spook Who Sat by the Door,” by Sam Greenlee, is considered to be a classic in Black literary tradition. The novel touches on racial inequities in the 1960’s and serves as “a tale of a reaction to the forces of oppression,” according to WSUP’s website.
Cothran said “The Spook Who Sat by the Door” still holds importance today.
“This book is a 50-year-young social justice classic that was highly controversial when it was first published – so much so that the movie made from the book ‘disappeared’ for several decades. Now in its second edition, the book remains relevant today – and is rumored to be required reading for a three-letter governmental agency,” she said.
Cothran said members of the community recently gathered to discuss the book.
“People recently gathered at the Detroit Public Library to discuss the book with the author’s daughter, Natiki Hope Pressley; the crowd was comprised of folks who’d read it decades ago as well as those who’ve just found it (some via Nipsey Hussle’s recommendation); it was a lively conversation,” Cothran said.
Williams said students might find The Press’s WSU-centered books of interest.
“I think all students should know about two campus-focused books, ‘Wayne State University in Photographs’ and ‘Wayne State University Law School,’” Williams said.
WSU Press publications are available at wsupress.wayne.edu and at B&N Campus Bookstore.
Madeline Beck is The South End's arts & entertainment editor. She can be reached at artsandentertainmenttse@gmail.com.
Graphic by Mackenzie Johnson, The South End's graphic design editor. She can be reached at graphicdesignertse@gmai.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.