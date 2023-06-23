Wayne State’s Walter P. Reuther Library is undergoing a months-long digitization project of a large portion of early Metro Times archives.
The donation announced last week will include the first 16 years of the alternative weekly and was made possible through a donation by the publication’s founder Ron Williams.
The project has been in the works since last summer when Williams began to search for where to house his archive, said Metro Times Editor-in-Chief Lee DeVito.
“I had never spoken (to Williams) before and he called me up and told me that he was moving to Portugal and that he was getting rid of all his stuff,” DeVito said.
The Metro Times, a Detroit alt-weekly founded in 1980 to cover the growing arts and culture scene, is the city’s most-read weekly, according to its website. The publication is known for its progressive-leaning coverage and flamboyant writing style.
Several other libraries and archives were on Williams’ list but the deciding factor came down to finding a home that aligned with the publications' longstanding legacy of metropolitan media, DeVito said.
Reuther Library Director Aliqae Geraci said the library houses archives of The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press and WDIV.
“Our legacy is very much bound up in our historical relationships with the United Auto Works, United Farm Works…and perhaps not necessarily so straightforwardly associated with — the archives of Urban Affairs,” Geraci said, “which has always been conceptualized as documenting urban and metropolitan Detroit.”
Alt-weeklies served an important role in Detroit’s history as they were the primary voice for groups underrepresented in the other publications, said journalism history professor Michael Fuhlhage.
“The early part of — about 1982 into the early 1990s were a pretty interesting time,” Fuhlhage said. “Alt-weeklies were still mostly a homegrown phenomenon…often because there were niche communities that were just being overlooked by mainstream media.”
In an interview for Metro Times, Williams said the paper was founded upon the premise of giving a voice to communities of color.
“From the very first issue we fought the divisive concepts of black and white, city and suburb, us and them,” he said. “Eight Mile Road didn’t exist in our vocabulary — we were committed to create a journalistic voice that would be respected and welcomed into every home. We published to our own mythological urban construct: the Detroit metropolitan community.”
Fuhlhage said having access to such rich archives on campus will greatly benefit researchers and students.
“I think one of the most important things in journalism education and in journalism history is to be able to introduce students to publications from the past where they see their own identities,” Fuhlhage said. “To open a student’s eyes to the possibilities that they otherwise might not recognize, were there for them in decisions they make as aspiring journalists.”
The final digital archive will not be available until 2024, Geraci said, as the Reuther Library has just started collaborating with the WSU Library System on an intensive digitization process that will make the documents discoverable and accessible to the public.
“Access is about having a sustainable and trustworthy platform to provide access to researchers,” Geraci said. “I know it was meaningful to our partners — that these would be accessible to students, to researchers, to people that understand that Metro Times has had an important role in the metro Detroit landscape.
Once completed, the first half of the Metro Times will be available on the Reuther Library and Metro Times’ website with plans to complete the collection coming soon.
“We would love to add (to it in the future) and bridge the gap from the 1990s to mid-2010s,” DeVito said. “It would just be so great to have the whole archive available for people to see.”
Amelia Benavides-Colón is The South End's Co-Editor-in-Chief. She can be reached at hd4634@wayne.edu.
Emma Arm is a contributing writer for The South End. Arm can be reached at hn7947@wayne.edu.
Graphic by Graphic Design Editor Mackenzie Johnson with photos provided by the Walter P. Reuther Library.
