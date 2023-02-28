Some people graduate college and go directly into their dream job, while others contemplate whether they went into the right field or not. Gus Navarro graduated from Wayne State with a masters of Arts in 2019, and has since found himself in a “dream” scenario, but it’s not what he originally had in mind.
After graduating from Michigan State University in 2016 with a degree in education, Navarro said he quickly realized his real passion was in media. After working as a production assistant at ESPN for almost a year, Navarro has been promoted to associate producer.
He had always been interested in radio and television, and once he figured out what he wanted to do, Navarro said he knew the next destination was Wayne State.
“I thought, maybe I should go back to school and try to do media and communication,” Navarro said.
While attending WSU, Navarro produced for Detroit’s local NPR radio station WDET, WSU’s University Television and wrote freelance articles for the Detroit Metro Times.
Navarro said his time at WDET gave him a valuable chance to grow and learn the ropes before he became a producer and editor at UTV. While at the station, Navarro produced content for events including graduation and Martin Luther King Day celebrations.
Navarro said former Associate Professor of Media Arts and Studies Kelly Donnellan and Media Arts and Studies Area Head Juanita Anderson were especially pivotal to his growth.
“My first year of grad school I was trying to figure out how to get a job within the university that was also in my field. That opportunity (UTV) opened up and I wouldn’t have known about it if not for them,” Navarro said.
Donnellan, who moved from WSU to Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA in November 2022, said she immediately knew Navarro wasn’t the average student.
“Gus arrived at the master’s program with a significant background in creating, researching, editing and recording podcasts,” Donnellan said. “My first impression of Gus was that he was exceptionally goal directed and much more advanced than my typical graduate level media arts production student.”
WSU senior media arts and studies major Zoe Kitchenside said having a close relationship with professors has been vital to her success.
“I have had several teachers in my production classes that have gone above and beyond for me,” Kitchenside said. “They’re willing to put in extra time to help us learn certain DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) platforms and production equipment, and just overall sharing their expertise and experiences that are not only helpful but inspiring.”
Navarro said he found himself applying for jobs at public radio stations when he saw an ESPN Radio position on LinkedIn and decided to apply.
He didn’t expect to hear back, but it wasn’t long before he had a phone interview. Soon after he’d land the job at ESPN’s headquarters in Bristol, CT.
“It was a really exciting feeling; (there was) definitely this sense of, not that my journey’s complete, but ‘I’m here,’” Navarro said.
Ronnie Martin is a contributing writer for The South End. He can be reached at he0181@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by Kelly Donnellan.
Commented