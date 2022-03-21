Architect Minoru Yamasaki’s buildings stand out on Wayne State’s campus, featuring design aspects that would become signatures of his work.
What may be harder to see is how Yamasaki’s ideas for campus, “serene but stimulating— useful and delightful,” continue to influence the spatial design of WSU.
Yamasaki’s work with WSU started when construction on the McGregor Memorial Conference Center began in 1957. The same year, Yamasaki proposed designing a campus plan for WSU to former Vice President Arthur Neef, according to “The Physical Development History of the Campus of Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan” by Charles K. Hyde, part of the Walter P. Reuther Library’s collection.
The area Yamasaki’s firm —Yamasaki, Leinweber and Associates—was tasked with re-designing sat within the Cass, Hancock, John C. Lodge and Edsel Ford Expressways. Preliminary designs of the land adjacent to the boundaries were also created.
The WSU Board of Governors unanimously approved the plan in April 1958, preparing the university for the 1975 academic year with 35,000 projected students.
Construction projects in Detroit’s postwar period began to change the city’s landscape, said John Gallagher, author of “Yamasaki in Detroit: A search for Serenity” and retired Detroit Free Press reporter.
“(I)t was clear that Wayne was going to be expanding,” Gallagher said. “Yama(saki) had this big interest in it and so he produced this master plan.”
Reshaping the city were new expressways connecting Detroit and its suburbs, constructed throughout the 1950s, according to the Detroit Historical Society. The city also demolished Black Bottom, Detroit’s largest Black neighborhood, by 1954 to make way for modern architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s Lafayette Park project. Neighborhoods were razed for the Detroit Medical Center’s construction in the late 1950s, according to the Reuther Library.
Yamasaki’s Vision for WSU
In “The Plan for Wayne State University,” written by Yamasaki in 1958 and published in the Journal of Architectural Education, he envisioned the campus as different from the typical American campus.
Instead, Yamasaki proposed a campus that follows the pattern of Renaissance cities.
In the plan, he also proposed turning Second Avenue, which ran through campus, into a pedestrian mall lined with trees. The mall would connect to a one half mile by one quarter mile plaza at the center of campus. Buildings form a series of arcaded courts alongside the mall and plaza.
“These areas (courts) would be varied, with some trees, some open and others with fountains,” Yamasaki wrote. “This should give the student walking through the campus a series of delightful experiences.”
Many of Yamasaki’s ideas for campus were carried out, said Ashley Flintoff, director of Planning and Space Management for WSU Facilities Planning and Management. Originally, Yamasaki envisioned campus buildings being more concentrated on campus and only four stories tall, according to a 1958 Inside Wayne article in the Reuther Library’s collection. Student housing and sports facilities would be situated together to the west, across the Lodge Freeway.
“(W)e actually did a pretty good job piecing together a campus that follows the general kind of sense of what he was going for, which I always thought was really cool,” Flintoff said.
Second Avenue closed to cars in 1966, making way for a tree-lined Gullen Mall through campus. Buildings constructed after Yamasaki, such as the Undergraduate Library, feature arcaded walkways shielding people from the weather. His idea for more courts that featured landscaping, sculptures and fountains was also seen through.
Flintoff said Yamasaki’s design for campus was more a concept of ideas for campus and not precisely what each building would look like.
The plan involved different styles and architects in the campus design, refraining from a cohesive manner.
“With regard to architecture, we felt it was important, since the university is a meeting place for many ideas, that it not have the dogma of a single architectural idea,” Yamasaki wrote.
Some conflict grew from the passage of WSU’s master plan, according to Hyde. At the time, all city departments had to present preliminary building plans to the Detroit City Plan Commission — making sure they conformed to the city’s master plan. The DCPC and other city agencies accused WSU of ignoring Detroit’s master plan and acting based on its own interest, especially after it stopped depending on city funding.
The Detroit Public Library and several campus groups, including a committee from the WSU Student-Faculty Council, opposed the construction of the Helen L. DeRoy Auditorium and Prentis Building on Cass Avenue. The buildings would take up half of a War Memorial Mall, built in 1956, that created cohesion between WSU’s campus and the DPL’s Cass expansion.
The buildings that Yamasaki designed on campus were created at a pivotal moment in his career between 1958 and 1964: the McGregor Center, College of Education Building, DeRoy Auditorium and Prentis Building, according to the WSU Yamasaki Legacy website.
Before starting the McGregor Center, Yamasaki was commissioned to work in Japan and spent time visiting renowned architecture across Europe and Asia, Gallagher said.
“(Yamasaki’s) really impressed by the Japanese tea houses, he's really impressed by the Taj Mahal, by the European cathedrals,” he said. “And he comes back and he wants to put all this, all this together.”
Yamasaki grew tired of the modern architecture style— its signature being the Mies van der Rohe glass box. He grew an affinity for total landscapes, buildings like the Taj Mahal, that connect nature with man-made structures.
The McGregor Center is the first building he created with this idea in mind, connecting the building to its outside with water features, landscaping and sculptures, Gallagher said. It became an essential part of his work, with landscaping and plazas often taking up more than the building’s footprint.
“(T)he building at McGregor only occupies about half the site. The rest of it is this, the pools and the sculpture garden, and the landscaping,” Gallagher said. “And he did that more (incorporating a building’s surroundings) than any architect was doing. And that became kind of a signature of his work that he always had.”
Design ideas furthered in WSU’s 2030 Plan
Yamasaki believed that a master plan sets a philosophy and theme, rather than the size and location of buildings, he told the Regina Leader-Post in 1961, found in the Yamasaki Papers at the Reuther Library.
Yamasaki designed the master plan for the University of Regina in Saskatchewan, Canada, in 1962 alongside landscape designer Thomas D. Church, according to the University of Regina campus plan for long-range development.
A master plan’s “object is to create a direction which will lead to the establishment of a campus which eventually will become a beautiful, useful and pleasurable place,” Yamasaki said to the Leader-Post.
Like Yamasaki's master plans, the WSU 2030 Plan — called the Wayne Framework — recommends strategies and several projects but tries to keep a broad perspective, Flintoff said.
Like Yamasaki’s vision for campus, the Wayne Framework strives for an “elegant organization of space on campus, thinking about access to nature and access to green spaces for students, and faculty and staff,” Flintoff said.
The Wayne Framework recommends enhancing greenspace on campus by creating a large lawn in the center of campus and moving pedestrian traffic to its surrounding area, according to the plan. An emphasis is placed on making campus more welcoming for pedestrians and other forms of transportation.
The plan recommends blocking off Second Avenue, south of Hancock Street, to motor vehicles and extending Gullen Mall across Warren Avenue to Old Main. North-South traffic would be directed to Anthony Wayne Drive and Cass Avenue.
Robert Lekovish, a WSU Japanese major, said he enjoys walking around campus because of its open spaces. He said adding more green areas would benefit campus and help students connect.
“I definitely think that these open green spaces would be great on campus, because it's just places where students can gather and share ideas,” he said.
The importance of WSU’s location in Detroit’s cultural district, near the Detroit Public Library, Detroit Institute of Arts, and Detroit Historical Museum, is pointed out in Yamasaki’s plan. The Prentis Building, framing DeRoy Auditorium, sits right across from the DPL on Cass Avenue.
The Wayne Framework and DIA Plaza and Midtown Cultural Connections design, a plan to connect 12 cultural institutions in Midtown, are both interested in building out the link across Cass Avenue.
“There's a really strong connection at that moment where the campus and the city kind of meet,” Flintoff said. “And so that's, it's a nexus of Yamasaki almost, right? Because there's the Yamasaki buildings there that play a big role in kind of that connection.”
WSU developed a multi-phase project to restore the DeRoy Auditorium reflection pools to Yamasaki’s original vision after consultants looked at the building in 2019-20. The McGregor Center reflection pool was restored in 2013. Still, the DeRoy reflection pool poses a challenge, with the pools being above mechanical rooms.
Attention is being put into making sure that the Yamasaki buildings on campus are preserved, Flintoff said. The future restoration of the pools at the DeRoy Auditorium is part of recommitting to being stewards of his work. WSU is working on identifying funding for the project and hopes to start next year.
“As we address all of the things we've learned, and all the things we've been through with this pandemic, I think having those spaces for reflection and having those spaces where students and faculty and staff can just kind of take a moment, take a breath, like be in a space and feel somewhat restorative, I think is really, really important,” Flintoff said.
Yamasaki ended his 1958 campus plan with a message to future architects of WSU’s buildings.
“We hope that the architects who build buildings on this campus will keep in mind the necessity for serenity, particularly in this environment as a background that will invite intellectual activity, and as a haven from the confusion that industrialization has brought to society,” he said.
Jack Filbrandt is a contributing writer for The South End. He can be reached at gh1871@wayne.edu.
Cover photo provided by the Walter P. Reuther Library.
