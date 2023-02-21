Sugah Please Coffee House, previously located in Twelve Oaks Mall in Novi, has moved to campus and is opening its new location this spring, offering various menu items and a space for students to get some work done or relax.
The store, currently under construction at 5056 Cass Ave., across from the Science Hall and next to the Wayne State University Bookstore.
Owner and WSU alum Wendy Ringo said the location is set to open on March 17. As a former WSU student, Ringo said she was happy to be opening up her business in a community she knows and loves.
“Well, I was born and raised in this area. My mom and family still live in this area. I’m at home here,” she said. “It means a great deal to be a part of a community that has given so much to me.”
The store will serve some of the menu items that became favorites at its previous location, such as chocolate-dipped fruits, peach cobbler and a family recipe pound cake, but Ringo said she plans to tailor the new menu when she discovers what items become popular with the new customers.
The new space is being fitted with a DJ booth and speaker system which will be used to entertain guests. Ringo said she hopes to use these features to give local student musicians a place to perform, and as an opportunity to utilize the store as an event space.
“We definitely wish to lean into the arts with our student population here,” Ringo said. “Hopefully we can feature some of our music students or just local talent."
Ringo said Sugah Please will also serve as a safe starting or ending point for early morning runners on campus.
"I'm an avid runner myself…I would hope that we can establish a running base for our Sunrise Runner community,” she said. “I like to get up and get out early, but you know, safety is always a concern no matter where you are."
She said she aims to center Sugah Please’s services around what she hopes will be the main customer base, WSU students.
“I wish for this place to become an integral piece of student life on campus,” Ringo said.
Pharmacy student Ali Khanafer said they like to support small business ehn given the opportunity.
“If it’s a place where it’s unique and they’re doing their own thing I think people will definitely be interested in it,” Khanafir said. “It’s always good to go local and support small businesses.”
Biological Sciences student Sarah Chamseddine said students on campus are always in search of caffeine.
“It’s good to have new places on campus,” Chamseddine said. “It’s Wayne State, there’ll always be students looking for coffee.”
Ringo said the energy and overall potential of the students is something she looks forward to upon opening.
“A person that crosses paths with us here during their stay as a student could go on to become who knows what,” she said. “I can’t even put into words what that would look like for years to come, but for now I’m just happy to be able to be a small part of their collegiate journey.”
Ciaran is The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com
All photos by Ciaran Martin.
