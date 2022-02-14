As language continues to change, Spanish and its binary gender system has been the center of debate amongst those of Latin American descent.
Though there is no consensus of when the term was first used, LatinX first appeared on Google Trends in 2004.
A significant reason for the birth of LatinX is the pervasiveness of a gender binary in the Spanish language. In Spanish, every noun utilizes lexical gender such as feminine or masculine. However, with the recent wave of activism behind tearing down gender standards, lexical gender in Spanish is seen by some as unnecessary.
Alicia Diaz, a professor in the Wayne State Center for Latino/a and Latin American Studies, said LatinX is a term that encompasses the context of Latin descendants over the course of history.
“This is where the ‘x’ comes to represent many things,” Diaz said. “These are conversations on gender fluidity, they’re conversations on being Afro-descended, they are conversations on indigeneity, they are conversations on the legacy of colonization.”
Alondra Cruz Alméstica, a secondary education major and secretary of the LatinX Student Association, identifies as Afro-Latina and said she thinks the words can co-exist as Spanish continues to change.
“It’s great because you can use both terms. Even in Latin America, I am always speaking with friends and we use the x in Spanish,” Cruz Alméstica said. “It’s just being respectful of identities and just being able to move forward. Language is not a stagnant thing, it’s always evolving.”
Diaz said the problem extends beyond the terms Latino and LatinX.
“I’m working with these issues constantly and there’s this massive debate that’s been going on for a long time,” Diaz said. “When they (Hispanics) come here (the United States), the labels people start acquiring are labels that are imposed on them. So this is very uniquely very much an American issue.”
There are a number of other terms people of Latin American descent have used to identify themselves over time, Diaz said.
“That is a term (LatinX) that then becomes a lightning rod, just like in the 60s, early 70s Chicano was a lightning rod,” Diaz said. “Just like in the 60s and 70s Puerto Ricans saying I’m Black or I’m Afro-Puerto Rican was a lightning rod. Now we have another one and it is LatinX.”
According to History, Chicano is a term with mixed theories on its origins, but one of its first sightings was in 1911 as a slur against Mexican Americans and immigrants. However, due to its frequent usage, it was popularized and reclaimed by the same community during the Chicano Movement of the 1960s.
Afro-Latino/X is another term gaining popularity in recent years due to a disregard of ethnicity with respect to Black people in Latin America and the Caribbeans, according to the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Today, nearly a quarter of U.S. Hispanics identify as Afro-Latino and the term has gained traction in Latin America, according to the Pew Research Center.
Pamela Esparza, a public health major and a member of the LatinX Student Association, identifies as Latina and said the debate revolves around people’s experiences.
“I think the term Latin or LatinX, however you identify yourself, is important because it respects the intrinsic intersectionality that goes on in their daily life,” Esparza said. “We have so many different identities, we’re not just Latinos who speak Spanish. We’re more than that and we need to acknowledge that we can’t just fit into a box.”
Diaz said the debate between the two terms is often influenced by people whose voices do not directly impact the community.
“First and foremost, I’m a supporter of the first amendment, whether I agree with it or not. Now having said that, let’s use Joe Rogan as a stand-in. These are superficial conversations,” Diaz said. “What they do is spread quickly by a hashtag or whatever, people pick up on it, and it takes on a life of its own. Then that controls the narrative because it gets picked up, by the time we (Hispanics) get to it, it’s already a hashtag on Twitter.”
Cruz Alméstica said she thinks those refusing to use LatinX are excluding those who identify outside the gender binary.
“I think it’s discrimination. I think it’s not wanting to accept that there is more than a binary. We suffer from discrimination in the United States, but we are also the discriminators,” Cruz Alméstica said. “I consider myself a queer woman and in my community, it is a very hard conversation to have. This is who I am and you need to respect that.”
Irving Mejia-Hilario is the managing editor for The South End. He can be reached at managingeditortse@gmail.com.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
