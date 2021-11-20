Wayne State’s Indian Student Association hosted its annual Diwali Dinner at St. Andrew's Hall on Thursday evening.
The event featured Bollywood music, colorful lights, and traditional Indian food. Around 100 people were in attendance, said ISA President Manav Parikh.
Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is a five-day festival celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists and Jains. This year Diwali was celebrated from Nov. 2-6.
The Diwali Dinner included Indian cuisine provided by ISA, Parikh said. The menu featured dishes such as paneer, butter chicken, naan, rice and spaghetti.
“We have a light dinner here every single year where people sign up for dances, get some food, socialize, eat and see people that they haven’t seen in a while,” Parikh said. “The plan was mainly for getting people to sign up for (the culture show) dances.”
ISA Vice President Shivani Bongu said that in Hinduism, Diwali originated from the god Lord Rama returning to the kingdom of Ayodhya after 14 years of exile.
“Diwali is basically the whole kingdom rejoicing because he (Lord Rama) is coming back,” Bongu said. “The kingdom was really happy so the kingdom lit a bunch of lights and celebrated his return.”
ISA Secretary Surbhi Neole said she has been celebrating Diwali throughout the month with family and close friends, following the traditions of her childhood.
“Growing up it’s always been like the biggest event of the year. Like the way I always explain it to everyone, it’s like Christmas,” Neole said. “My parents have always made it a point to make sure that we know the importance and cultural aspect of it (Diwali). This entire month in India is busy because there are so many holidays there, so since we get this one to celebrate here I always thought that was really cool.”
Attendee Neerav Chapalamadugu said that Diwali has always been a time of year for his family to be together and have fun, similar to ISA's Diwali Dinner.
“When I was younger it (Diwali) used to bring all of us together and it was the event where everybody came together and stayed together to have fun until like, three in the morning,” Chapalamadugu said. “If we ever got cold, it didn’t matter because we all felt like a family.”
During the dinner, a slideshow promoted ISA’s annual culture show, which will be held on March 26, 2022 at the Ford Community & Performing Arts Center in Dearborn, Parikh said.
The Diwali Dinner and culture show were canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will feature live dance performances, Parikh said. Dance styles included South Indian, Bollywood, Co-ed, Bhangra, Throwback Bollywood, Senior Fusion, Girls Only and more, according to a sign-up list provided at the dinner.
Attendees at the dinner were encouraged to sign up for the top three group performances that they were interested in for the culture show, according to the dinner flyer. Through rehearsals, performers can learn the various dance styles that will be performed.
Dancers can make friends and learn performance skills by participating, Neole said.
“I’ve met my best friends there (the culture show),” she said. “When I first came to campus as a freshman, I didn’t know a lot of people, then I met other freshman who joined it, not knowing we’d be in it for years and years. I’ve never done professional dancing or anything but the way they break it down and teach us the choreography is amazing.”
Bongu said that she is looking forward to the culture show.
“I’d go every year and the energy that comes from the crowd is insane,” Bongu said. “I went as a scared, little freshman in high school and I’d be screaming along with the crowd. It can make you do things that you wouldn’t expect yourself to do.”
The Diwali Dinner and culture show are expected to be ISA’s largest turnout events this academic year, with the culture show being the most attended, Parikh said.
“That’s (the culture show) our biggest event of the year,” Parikh said. “We have like 400 to 500 people that are there. Kids, parents, friends, friends of kids, everybody just comes to enjoy the show.”
Parikh is excited to resume these in-person events after having to suspend them during the pandemic, he said.
“It’s great to see faces rather than (on) Zoom,” Parikh said. “Anybody who wants to come, have fun and be yourself. I am always open to meeting them and talking to them. I want everybody to have a great time.”
Shawntay Lewis is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hg6765@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Shawntay Lewis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.