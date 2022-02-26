Wayne State’s Computing & Information Technology department is implementing a laptop locker system to increase computer access on campus.
The program allows students and faculty to rent laptops for up to five hours free of charge. The lockers hold Dell laptops with automatic access to Zoom, Canvas, Microsoft Office, Lockdown Browser and virtual lab software such as VMWare Horizon.
Rob Thompson, interim chief information officer and associate vice president of C&IT, said the laptop lockers originated as a response to disparities in technology access that increased amidst virtual learning.
“This project started as a way to address the realities of COVID-19 and the technology needs of hybrid and remote students and faculty on campus,” Thompson said. “However, as we brainstormed ideas for how we could continue to effectively meet the technology and accessibility demands of our campus, it became apparent that this specific technology would create a new long-term opportunity for access.”
C&IT staff had been interested in laptop vending machines since they saw them at the 2017 EDUCAUSE Annual Conference, said Curtis Kratt, C&IT director of Academic Technology Support, in a Feb. 3 email to The South End.
“At the time, the cost outweighed the value because we were pre-pandemic, and the campus had a significant amount of public student computing available,” Kratt said. “With the announcement that the new STEM (Innovation Learning Center) building would be a bring-your-own-device environment, we set our targets back on the laptop vending idea.”
Kratt said the locker system was designed specifically for flexibility.
“After considering the few options on the market, we settled on the locker design over the manufacturer/model-specific vending machines so we wouldn't be tied to a very specific laptop model, or laptops at all, if we wanted to see the lockers used to check out different equipment,” Kratt said.
Melissa Crabtree, C&IT senior director of Campus and Classroom IT, said students should be able to participate in any class activities with the laptops.
“Anything a classroom might ask a student to do is capable of running on (these laptops),” Crabtree said. “They could grab a laptop, go into class, plug it back in and walk away with their notes stored in the cloud.”
The first locker unit is located on the first floor of the STEM Center. A second unit will be installed on the first floor of the Undergraduate Library early next week, said David Foote, C&IT director of Endpoint and Application Engineering, in a Feb. 25 email to TSE.
Foote said the UGL’s electrical wiring delayed installation, but the locker unit in the UGL will be moved into its permanent location since the proper outlets have now been installed.
“The units are already in the building, so we just have to wheel them out and plug them in and they’re pretty much good to go,” Foote said.
Crabtree said C&IT took advantage of as many WSU resources as possible for this project.
“We worked with the Elibrary system so that we could use OneCard in the Integrated Library System’s checkout process,” Crabtree said. “That way it was something that was seamless, and something that students would already be familiar with.”
WSU used federal CARES resources to fund this project, Crabtree said.
“That was done through our CFO’s office, so we had a proposal we had to submit, it went to our CFO and then the CFO actually packaged all of those up and gave them to the government to approve,” Crabtree said.
Thompson said the laptop lockers are one component of WSU’s technology accessibility focus, which also includes the Warrior Laptop Program.
“Existing computer labs will continue to serve an important role on our campus,” he said. “However, the addition of laptop lockers allows for added flexibility, access and convenience, and enables us to work in more collaborative and innovative ways.”
Another locker unit will be installed in State Hall after renovations are completed, Thompson said.
He said C&IT may install additional laptop lockers across campus, depending on demand.
“We will closely monitor usage data from the pilot of these three lockers, and hope that students and faculty find them valuable,” Thompson said. “If they prove to be in high demand, we are certainly prepared and excited to expand the program.”
Nora Rhein is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at NoraRhein@wayne.edu.
Photos by Nora Rhein.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.