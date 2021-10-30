Wayne State and the Campus Health Center have worked to ensure students, faculty and staff on campus are vaccinated against COVID-19.
The CHC has distributed COVID-19 vaccines on campus since January. WSU then announced a campus-wide vaccine mandate in early August.
Since the announcement, most in-person students have followed the mandate, said College of Nursing Dean Laurie Lauzon Clabo.
“We have seen an uptick, a strong uptick in the vaccination rates since the vaccine mandate was announced in August,” Clabo said. “...of those (in-person students), 93.7% of them are fully compliant with the mandate.”
CHC Chief Nursing Officer Toni Grant said increases in the student vaccination rate over time were gradual rather than drastic.
As for faculty, of those scheduled to teach at least one course partially in person this semester, 97.5% have been fully vaccinated, Clabo said. The current rate of staff vaccination on campus was not provided.
Those who haven’t been vaccinated were required to submit a waiver for health or religious reasons, Clabo said. They are also required to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing at the CHC.
In a previous interview with The South End, Clabo said that WSU’s supply of the vaccine was limited in January and February as the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not accessible to the WSU community.
Since then, the CHC’s vaccine supply has increased, Clabo said.
“Vaccines are now widely available and the Campus Health Center has the capacity to offer any of the three approved vaccines,” Clabo said. “So Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer.”
While most students have followed the mandate, some have been hesitant to get vaccinated.
“They announced (the mandate) after the deadline for people to cancel housing,” junior social work major Brittany Turner said, “so I think that’s what upset me the most.”
Turner said she would have preferred vaccinations to be strongly encouraged rather than required to be on campus. However, she said she believes the mandate has been beneficial for WSU.
“It does add a little bit of feeling of security, so I understand why they did it,” Turner said.
Other students believe the mandate has been crucial for the continuation of campus life.
“I think (the vaccine mandate) was successful, so I think it's pretty good,” said Arthur Rushin III, a WSU sophomore. “I think it won't be necessary after a certain point when the numbers and the chances of it being spread as much for people having it are lower.”
With most of the WSU community following the mandates, Clabo said she hoped life would return to pre-pandemic normalcy soon.
“I’m thrilled because having a campus that's this fully vaccinated offers a measure of protection for us and allows us to return to many of the things that are most important to campus life,” Clabo said. “So having students back in classrooms, in labs, seeing events happening outside, feeling like the campus is alive and vibrant — it’s a big, big, positive change.”
Students, faculty and staff can make an appointment with the CHC to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Ashley Harris is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at fv6321@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
