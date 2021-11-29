Enrollment at Wayne State saw a decline this fall after increasing over the past several years.
Associate Vice President for Educational Outreach and International Programs Ahmad Ezzeddine suspects the decline is due to the COVID-19 pandemic and connected factors, he said.
Enrollment numbers at WSU were helped in 2020 by students wanting to get their education close to home and university initiatives.
“So naturally this year with some of the uncertainty that we faced going into the semester, also with COVID not being very under control, the situation with the in-person classes versus online, and all of that, I think contributed to some of that the slight decline that we saw,” Ezzedine said.
Other factors that may have contributed to the decline in enrollment brought on by the pandemic include burnout and financial distress, said Director of Student Success Darryl Gardner. While the decline in enrollment does not change the department’s approach to helping students, innovation is needed regarding access to support services in a post pandemic society. Many student success programs are accommodating students' needs through in-person and remote services.
“We will be assessing the impact of the pandemic on our institution and community in the coming months and years,” Gardner said.
This fall, 4,253 undergraduate and 1,177 graduate students are enrolled at WSU, according to a Fall 2021 enrollment update given at an Oct. 1 Board of Governors meeting. In fall 2020, 4,654 undergraduate and 1,271 graduate students enrolled.
There are many resources available to students who may be struggling with classes, Gardner said. The Academic Success Center offers tutoring, supplemental instruction and course study groups for about 80 courses. Other WSU student resources available are the Study Skills Academy’s workshops, writing and research help through the Writing Research and Technology Zone, and math support from the Mathematics Resource Center.
WSU has seen historic increases in enrollment over the last several years, particularly in 2020, Ezzeddine said. In 2018, WSU also welcomed its largest freshman class, with 2,955 full-time students.
Melissa Smith began a psychology major at WSU in 2018, she said. At the end of 2019, she had to stop attending classes due to problems with her financial aid.
While filing for financial aid, she forgot to fill out a line involving her sister’s tax information, she said. This mistake was not realized until the end of the semester, with the notices being lost in her inbox among other emails sent by WSU.
“By the time I went in there, (financial aid) were like, 'Hey, you messed that up.' I tried, like fixing it and they basically told me it was too late and they couldn't do anything,” Smith said. “So I just owed them $12,000. And I couldn't go back until my balance was underneath $1,500.”
Finding out she owed WSU $12,000 came at a challenging time with it being the end of the semester, she said. It was not possible for her to pay back the money in time to attend classes the following semester. Her debt has since increased to $20,000 after it was sold to debt collectors.
“I probably won't go back if I'm being 100% honest,” she said. “I don't think (WSU) is a bad school. I mean, like, obviously, I messed up on my own with the financial aid thing, but they were just very unaccommodating about that and it was just kind of like a little bit like, 'really?'"
Smith plans on attending Macomb Community College or Oakland Community College and working towards a major in arts, she said. She’d eventually like to attend College for Creative Studies or art school in Savannah, Georgia.
WSU hopes to attract transfer students and others in the next semester, Ezzeddine said.
“In the winter, we will be looking at trying to increase our number of transfer students and we usually gain also students who didn't start in the fall, who may decide to come back to start their academic programs in the winter,” Ezzeddine said. “Usually those are, you know, you're not gonna see a lot of fluctuations and numbers in the winter, typically, like you would do in the fall.”
Data from the U.S. Department of Education showed enrollment at public four-year institutions increased in 2020, according to Inside Higher Ed. Community college enrollment saw a 15% decline in 2020 compared to 2019.
Despite the pandemic and new ways of learning, graduation rates increased at WSU, which the university has worked hard on, Ezzedine said. Overall the graduation rate increased from 51.9% in 2020 to 55.8% in 2021, according to data presented at the Oct. 1 BOG meeting.
“These are some significant improvements through the efforts of our faculty of our staff who have invested a lot of time and effort and putting a lot of time and effort in really trying to remove barriers from students into graduating whether they are academic, financial or otherwise,” Ezzedine said. “The university has been investing in this effort for years and you know, this takes time and we are very pleased to see the fruits of our efforts.”
Students were on the path to graduation before COVID-19, but attention was given to students finishing their last semesters in the pandemic, Gardner said. More flexibility played a part in students being successful. Surveys and further research will be completed by WSU to better understand the new and emerging needs of students.
“We did a lot of outreach,” Gardner said. “We did phone calls to students who were in their final year, made sure that they had their books and supplies, particularly for those students who are from underrepresented communities because we know that there was a disproportionate impact on those communities.”
While certain parts of the college experience cannot be replaced by remote options, going forward WSU is embracing online learning and trying to maintain the full college experience, Gardner said.
“It is also important to note that our students have been extremely resilient during these unprecedented times,” Garden said. “We have learned that students are thriving with flexible course offerings and hybrid delivery of student support services. We plan to continue to examine the emerging needs of students and be responsive to them.”
Jack Filbrandt is a contributing writer for The South End. He can be reached at gh1871@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
