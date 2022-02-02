Several Wayne State community members have adapted to educational challenges as first-generation college students.
President M. Roy Wilson was a first-generation college student. He said his passion for basketball pushed him to further his education.
“My high school teacher kind of guided me to the type of college she thought I should go to,” Wilson said. “It was made pretty easy for me because I was an athlete.”
Wilson said that he valued his education, as his parents were not able to attend college.
“I did not take it lightly because I did have that opportunity (to go to college) and I wanted to make the most of it,” he said.
Even though Wilson was a great high school student academically, he had to learn that college was a different experience, he said.
“It was really difficult for me to comprehend the amount of work, the volume of work involved. I just had no idea it was going to be like that,” Wilson said. “Getting used to that was the main adjustment that I had to make and understanding how to manage time. In high school, I did not have to think about that much.”
Junior psychology major Mary Thao said she was the first in her family to go to college.
“My mom had many hardships and she persevered through it all to give me and my siblings the best of what little she had,” Thao said.
Thao said going to college was always the intended path for her.
“I grew up in a small town in Marysville, California,” she said. “Many of my peers were also children of immigrants and first-generation students who were also trying their best to pursue a successful life for their families.”
Not having anyone to guide her through college has made it difficult to stay on a steady path, Thao said.
“I had a hard time with career choices and also, preparing for post-graduation,” she said. “I didn’t understand what I wanted to do because I was unaware of what was available for me.”
Wilson said one of the reasons he wanted to become a university president was to have more of an impact on students, particularly those who have challenges while pursuing their education.
Freshman elementary education major Vera Azuz said in a Nov. 19, 2021 email to The South End that her family motivated her to pursue higher education.
“I’ve always known I wanted to go to college and my parents encouraged me to go,” Azuz said. “I do believe that college will help me.”
Azuz said it feels nice to be the first in her family to attend college, but stressful since she had to learn everything without help at home.
“It was harder because nobody in my family knew how to register for classes, fill out FAFSA, scheduling, etc,” she said. “I was really on my own besides getting help from my advisor.”
Wilson said that while higher education is a large responsibility, the benefits are worth it.
“You will not regret it (attending college). Once in college, just remember it’s not an extension of high school, it’s difficult,” Wilson said. “It takes commitment and ultimately that commitment is worth the time and investment. You can’t go in halfway, it is a full commitment.”
Deania Newman is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at hh7155@wayne.edu.
Cover photo by Hannah Sexton, graphic designer for The South End. She can be reached at go0353@wayne.edu.
