Several Wayne State students who identify as transgender or nonbinary have experienced discrimination due to their gender identity.
WSU has implemented new resources to support LGBTQ students this academic year, including LGBTQ classes and an option to indicate one’s pronouns on WSU digital platforms.
Student Senate College of Education Representative Lukis Bagdon said they identify as transgender and use they/them pronouns.
Bagdon didn’t get to choose when to explain their gender identity to their family, as they were exposed by officials at their middle school, they said.
“In November or December, I emailed a teacher about my new name,” Bagdon said. “My teacher outed me to the vice principal who then outed me to my parents.”
When Bagdon made the decision to formally come out to their friends and family, the biggest support came from their partner and fellow WSU student Chase Horn, who identifies as nonbinary.
Horn said they met through mutual acquaintances and have been partners for the past year.
“I do not say that I have had any kind of impact on Lukis’ gender or sexual identity, that is kind of their thing,” Horn said. “Being around them and seeing how out and proud they are, has been beneficial to me in accepting who I am.”
Simone Chess, director of WSU’s Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s Studies Program, said in an Oct. 23, 2021 email to The South End that it’s important to realize the multiple challenges facing transgender students.
“There’s no universal experience and no one set of issues that every trans, gender nonconforming or nonbinary student faces, but I do think there are always challenges around overall acceptance and education…as well as with larger structural issues like having better supports in place for students at risk of losing parental support/financial aid, for safe housing, and for safe and accessible restrooms,” she said.
Freshman psychology major Basil Tistle said the road to discovering his gender identity was a bumpy one.
“I first came out in middle school and I was one of those people who came out and went back into the closet for a while,” Tistle said. “When I first came out, I identified with lesbianism and I quickly realized that did not work for me. I later came out as nonbinary, but it was a process.”
Tistle said people had already made assumptions about him before he formally came out.
“When I did finally come out, nobody was really surprised,” Tistle said. “I cannot remember if my coming out was planned, but it probably was because I had a lot of queer friends.”
Horn, Bagdon and Tistle said they feel relatively accepted on WSU’s campus through friends and student organizations.
“Although, I never feel especially nervous being out and proud on Wayne State’s campus, I do know that they have facilities through CAPS where they have pro-LGBT therapists and I know that they recently had the pronoun change where you can add your pronoun(s) on Canvas, I do not know if I have seen Wayne State do anything actively to promote the inclusion of any LGBT students in my last four years,” Horn said.
WSU hasn’t taken significant steps to support LGBTQ students, Horn said.
“I haven’t seen anything from the institution where they’ve made any announcements to support Pride Month even,” Horn said. “I feel like there’s definitely structures in place, but I don’t know if I would say that Wayne State has done anything significant in my four years.”
Bagdon said that during an in-person Senate meeting during the fall 2021 semester, someone misgendered them, stating “Oh, I did not realize Lukis was a girl’s name.”
This instance was a clear example of people needing proper Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training, Bagdon said.
“It is hard because being a trans person, everyday you can get misgendered,” they said. “It happens, I have come to accept that and it is just a way of life. It does not happen all the time.”
Chess said her program is willing to provide any needed assistance to LGBTQ students.
“The Gender, Sexuality, and Women’s studies program is always looking for ways to collaborate with feminist and queer organizations, or to help students who are interested in starting new feminist and queer organizations and need some help getting started,” Chess said.
Claire Dingwall is a contributing writer for The South End. She can be reached at ga4389@wayne.edu.
Photos by Quinn Banks, The South End's multimedia editor. He can be reached at multimediaeditortse@gmail.com.
