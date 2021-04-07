Detroit, MI (48202)

Today

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder is possible early. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.